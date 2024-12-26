Exploring New Frontiers

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The relationship between the UAE and Cyprus has reached unprecedented heights, with the leadership of both nations actively working to deepen ties across a range of sectors, including economy, trade, investment, and energy. Recent discussions between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides have paved the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation, reflecting a shared vision for stability, prosperity, and progress in the region.

In a recent interview, Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE, shares insights into the growing UAE-Cyprus relationship, the steps taken to bolster partnerships, and the roadmap for an even stronger future.

Excerpts from the interview:

How significant is the recent meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in strengthening UAE-Cyprus relations, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, and energy? Can you provide a timeline of key developments in the bilateral ties?

Over the past year, there have been frequent exchanges between the leadership of the UAE and Cyprus, reflecting a deepening of ties and closer cooperation than ever before. The relationship is marked by open and honest discussions on international, regional, and bilateral issues, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. A notable example of this partnership is the joint effort to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Cyprus maritime corridor, showcasing the strength of their cooperation.

Currently, several ambitious projects are under discussion, with a strong emphasis on energy, artificial intelligence, and digital collaboration. Significant progress is already being made in these areas, and we can anticipate solid announcements in the coming months, further cementing the partnership between the two nations.

How do you perceive the current state of bilateral ties between the UAE and Cyprus, and what plans or strategies do you have to elevate these relations to the next level?

Our bilateral relations have reached an unprecedented level, continuously growing stronger and expanding into new areas of collaboration. Both Cyprus and the UAE serve as pillars of stability in a region often affected by war and instability. Our shared ambition to promote peace, stability, and prosperity—for both our peoples and the broader region—guides the foundation of our partnership.

A key focus of our cooperation is contributing actively to the reconstruction and stability of Gaza in the aftermath of the ongoing crisis. By ensuring constant and regular communication between the leadership of our two countries, we aim to further strengthen our bonds and advance our shared goals for the future.

What new initiatives have you introduced to enhance bilateral relations with the UAE since assuming office in September 2023?

I am a firm believer in the importance of people-to-people contact and building personal relationships. By ensuring direct communication and open exchanges at both the working and political levels, we have created a fresh momentum for promoting our bilateral relations. A strong example of this is the proposal from Cyprus to establish a maritime corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was brought to fruition with the invaluable support of the UAE leadership.

Are there any major deals in the pipeline that will further strengthen bilateral trade and investment between the UAE and Cyprus? Which economic sectors do you believe have the most potential to enhance cooperation between the two countries? Our two countries are currently discussing several projects in the energy sector, both renewable and conventional, and we expect to announce these deals in 2025. Another area of exploration is artificial intelligence, with Cyprus expressing a strong interest in establishing a data center. This initiative is being actively discussed with the relevant authorities in the UAE. Renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure, education, startups, health, agriculture, and climate action are some of the key sectors that have the potential to strengthen bilateral relations. What is your perspective on these sectors? We are currently exploring potential cooperation in all of the sectors mentioned above. Our bilateral relationship is dynamic, and I would not be surprised if additional sectors are included in the near future. Cyprus is the closest European country to the UAE, and Emiratis and residents are eager to explore its tourist hotspots. What steps would you recommend to facilitate quicker visa processing and increase flight frequency between the two countries? Emirati citizens do not require a visa to visit Cyprus, and the same applies to UAE residents holding a valid multi-entry Schengen visa. For all other visitors interested in traveling to Cyprus, we recommend contacting VFS, who have been extremely helpful in facilitating a fast and efficient visa application process. There are daily flights from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Cyprus, and we are actively working to further enhance connectivity between our two countries. The Government of the Republic of Cyprus is also eager to see the reestablishment of direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Larnaca with Etihad, and this is a discussion we are currently pursuing. How does the Cypriot community in Dubai express its national identity?

In recent months, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the UAE and the Cyprus Trade Center in Dubai have organised events that provided Cypriots with an opportunity to meet and connect. Both events were very successful, and it was a pleasure to see so many of our compatriots participating. The Cypriot community is well-organized and frequently hosts events and gatherings. The community maintains close contact with our Embassy, and we intend to host a number of annual events to strengthen these connections further.