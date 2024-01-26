Exploring New Avenues

Kamal Vachani

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM

As the Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group in the UAE, I am privileged to witness and be a part of the strong bilateral trade relationship between the UAE and India. Over the years, this relationship has been built on the foundation of mutual respect, trust, and strategic partnerships.

I believe that promoting and investing in key sectors in both countries can significantly enhance bilateral trade. In the UAE, there is a growing demand for affordable and quality consumer goods and services, and Indian businesses can cater to this demand by expanding their operations and investing in key sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Similarly, the UAE has also identified India's potential in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and agriculture, which can open up new avenues for trade and investment.

Al Maya, a strong player in the retail industry in the UAE, has been importing various FMCG products from India, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has significantly contributed to the growth of this trade. As we strive to expand our imports from India, we are constantly exploring new opportunities and strengthening our partnerships in the region. I am optimistic about the bright future ahead and look forward to playing a significant role in enhancing the UAE-India trade partnership.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the UAE countries in addition to other businesses.

Al Maya FMCG Company LLC is the FMCG distribution arm of Al Maya group. Today, it has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands. The group’s vision is to be the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region.

On the momentous occasion of the Republic Day of India, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Indian community residing in the UAE. The Indian community in the UAE has played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between our two nations. From business and trade to culture and education, the contributions of the Indian community have been instrumental in promoting the spirit of friendship and cooperation between India and the UAE. The Indian diaspora in the UAE is known for its hard work, determination, and resilience, and we are proud of their achievements in various fields.

I wish you all a very Happy Republic Day to all Indians!

— Kamal Vachani is the Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group.