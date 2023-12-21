EXCELLENCE, DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH

UAE

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:59 AM

The ‘Ospitalità Italiana in the World’ initiative, led by the Italian System of Chambers of Commerce, aims to recognise and promote Italian restaurants, pizzerias, and gelaterie worldwide that uphold the highest standards of quality and hospitality. Year after year, this prestigious event brings together participants from various regions, highlighting establishments that excel in delivering an authentic Italian dining experience.

This year, the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Dubai participated in the Ospitalità Italiana event on November 12, hosted at the exquisite Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina. The occasion served as a platform to honor seven outstanding Italian restaurants in Dubai—Venus, Bella Restaurant, Isola, Torno Subito, Bistro90, L'Amo, and La Strega—with a delectable dinner featuring Italian specialties.

Since its inception in 1997, Ospitalità Italiana has been a beacon for consumers seeking assurance of quality in certified hospitality and restaurant businesses. In 2009, the initiative expanded its horizons beyond Italian borders. Isnart, in collaboration with Unioncamere, played a pivotal role in extending the Italian Hospitality brand to Italian restaurants worldwide. Through the formulation of a comprehensive technical specification, the initiative was designed to combat Italian-sounding establishments and showcase authentic Italian restaurants and embody the essence of traditional Italian cuisine.


