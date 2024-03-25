Enthralling the Art World

Ahmad Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:08 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:18 AM

Amidst much excitement, the third Nigaah Art Awards took place on January 20 at Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi. In a few years, Nigaah Art Awards has emerged as one of the important landmarks in Pakistan’s art calendar and is one of the respected awards show in Pakistan.

This year, the event included various interesting segments, including a live painting by artist Farrukh Shahab, an art auction, cultural dances and poetry recitals.

Ahmad Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan was the chief guest. The esteemed Jury members included RM Naeem, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, Dr Arjumand Faisel and Tauqeer Muhajir.

One of the interesting segments included a discussion on ‘pioneering advancements in the development of art in Pakistan’ by Ahmad Shah and Nasira Zuberi, a renowned poet and author of Shagoon. This discussion was largely appreciated by the attendees.

During his welcome address, Tauqeer Muhajir, Editor, Nigaah Magazine emphasised the significance of these art awards. A live auction whose proceeds will benefit art school scholarships in Karachi was spearheaded by Dr Arjumand Faisel, who showed his prowess on stage.

The poetry recital by Anwar Shaoor was a delectable delight for the guests at the ceremony. Artists who contributed with their paintings to the art auction include Farrukh Shahab, Hanif Shahzad, Maqbool, Irfan Ahmed, Shahzad Zar, A.S. Rind, Akram Spaul and S.M. Fawad. Funds raised will primarily go towards supporting deserving students for art education scholarships.

Bank Alfalah served as the primary sponsor for the Nigaah Art Awards 2024, with additional support from sponsors such as Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.

WINNERS OF

THE NIGAAH ART AWARD 2024

Naqsh Raj

Artwork Abstract

Naveed Sadiq

Artwork Miniature

Karim Ahmed Khan

Artwork Landscape

Ahsan Ali Memon

Artwork Portraiture

Maazin Kamal

Photography

Sana Arjumand

Artwork Figurative

Ali Hammad

Artwork Still Life

Haider Ali Naqvi

Drawing

Suleman Faisal

3D / Sculptural Work

Nurayah Sheikh Nabi

Print Making

Maazin Kamal

Photography

Rashid Arshed

Contemporary Calligraphy

Amna I. Pataudi

Curatorial Work

AmraAli

Art Critic

Amber Arifeen

Emerging artist female

Kishwar Kiani

Emerging artist female

Jawad Ahmed Jan

Emerging artist male

Hamza Qazi

Emerging artist male

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

was presented to artists Mashkoor Raza, Adil Salahuddin and Meher Afroz.

The next Nigaah Art Awards is scheduled to take place in the beginning of 2025.