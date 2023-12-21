ENJOY THE BEST OF DUBAI

The magazine Dubai Italia Experiences in partnership with the Khaleej Times, exists for the purpose of portraying this capital of tomorrow through the beauty and Italian style that have always been its distinguished features

Follow us on







Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 12:11 PM

Dubai Italia Experiences is a magazine dedicated to exploring a cosmopolitan city that has become a global hub for luxury. Representing top-tier values through the Italian lifestyle and the allure of authentic Made in Italy, the magazine, in partnership with Khaleej Times, aims to showcase Dubai as a capital of tomorrow, characterized by beauty and Italian style.

Available in the city's premier bookshops, hotels, clubs, and exclusive restaurants, the magazine is strategically placed in totem displays at key locations such as the entrance of DIFC, the thriving heart of Dubai, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and major events like the Dubai International Boat Show and Dubai Design Week.

Dubai Italia Experiences aims to guide readers through a Dubai where the enduring love affair with Italy is evident in every aspect of life. The magazine shares these experiences through captivating stories that provide unprecedented insights into lifestyle, restaurants, design, fashion, music, and events. These narratives come to life against futuristic backdrops such as the sail-shaped Burj al Arab, the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the iconic The Walk along the bustling beachfront overlooking the Persian Gulf, or the rooftop of the Dubai Frame.

Page after page, the magazine unfolds a vibrant cityscape described in direct and eloquent language. The visuals seamlessly complement the narrative, offering readers the opportunity to pick up and peruse a copy in the lounges of the city's finest hotels, exclusive beach clubs, and top-rated restaurants.

Browse it, photograph it and tag on Instagram,

@dubaitaliaexperiences!

Visit https://dubaitaliaexperiences.com/en/