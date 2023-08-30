Emiratisation In The Private Sector Is Vital To Expanding UAE’s Economy: NMC

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 1:33 PM

NMC, the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE, is committed to support the Emiratisation drive of the UAE government. Since its inception in 1974, the healthcare group has consciously promoted diversity in its workplace and encouraged UAE Nationals to develop careers in the healthcare industry.

As of July 2023, the group employs 13,000 people, of which 355 are UAE Nationals. “We have plans to shore up this number over the coming months. To attract more UAE Nationals to choose NMC as their preferred place to work, we have introduced scholarship programmes for Emiratis. This will help expand the pool of UAE nationals ready to fill positions at our group. We also plan to significantly increase the number of Emiratis in top-tier management,” said Zainab Abdul Ameer, VP-Emiratisation at NMC.

The healthcare firm has come a long way since its first clinic and pharmacy were opened in Abu Dhabi in 1974. Over five decades, the group has expanded the realm of its operations into medicines, FMCG products, hospitals, and clinics, and earned a loyal customer base comprising a pool of nationalities. The healthcare firm has about 5.5 million patient interactions annually through its 85 operating facilities which include medical centres, long-term care facilities, day surgery centres, aesthetic and cosmetic centres, fertility clinics, and home health services.

Zainab Abdul Ameer, VP-Emiratisation at NMC

Talking about the role of the private sector in aiding the expansion of the UAE’s economy, Ms Zainab said: “The private sector has a key role to play in doubling the country’s gross domestic product. The Nationals need to be embedded in the private sector to achieve the planned level of growth and future sustainability. Emiratis are looking for opportunities to develop their career, to grow professionally and build a well-structured and defined career path. Companies that offer these possibilities have a much better chance in retaining their local talents.”

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, more than 20,000 Emiratis have joined UAE’s private sector since the beginning of 2023, bringing the total number of Emirati employees in the private sector to over 79,000. This is a growth of 57% in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Evidently, there are some challenges faced by private firms while recruiting UAE Nationals. Ms Zainab listed a few:

There is a perceived advantage in government sector in respect to compensation, work-life balance, and job stability. NMC is actively working to enhance its offerings to UAE Nationals to address these areas.

There are several firsts associated with the NMC group, including opening the first women and children hospital in Abu Dhabi, and the first healthcare firm in the GCC to list on the London Stock Exchange. Over the years, NMC has also garnered leading industry awards including Asia’s most promising award. It is now working to shore up participation of the UAE Nationals at its group and eventually emerge among the first in this space too.