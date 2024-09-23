Emirates NBD a Trusted Partner

The bank is dedicated to contributing and transforming Saudi financial services sector

On the occasion of the 94th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Emirates NBD extends its heartfelt congratulations to the country and its people as they celebrate the achievements of their great nation.

This day is a glorious and cherished memory for the people of this blessed country with its splendid past and ambitious future. This day marks a significant milestone in the nation’s proud history, symbolising unity, strength, and progress. As longstanding partners, we are honoured to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s remarkable achievements and its continued journey towards a prosperous future.

The UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a deep, enduring relationship built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for prosperity and stability in the wider region. Over the years, this partnership has deepened with both nations collaborating closely on economic, cultural, and political fronts. Together, the UAE and Saudi Arabia remain committed to building a brighter and more prosperous future for the region.

Aligned with the core objectives of Vision 2030, Emirates NBD continues to play an active role in fostering financial inclusion, supporting the growth of SMEs, and driving innovation in the banking sector, all while helping to build a more resilient and dynamic economy for the kingdom. We are honoured to be a trusted partner on this journey towards a prosperous and sustainable future for Saudi Arabia. We are dedicated to contributing and transforming Saudi Arabia’s financial services sector by leveraging our extensive network, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions to empower consumers across the kingdom. We will continue to support Saudi individuals and businesses looking for a trusted banking partner. Emirates NBD, the first non-Saudi bank to establish a significant branch network in the kingdom, now operates 19 branches, including the latest in Riyadh. Our expanded footprint strengthens relationships with individual and corporates in the kingdom, supporting their investment and trade across the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond. We remain committed to contributing to the kingdom’s long-term economic development.

We honour the achievements of the kingdom and look forward to strengthening our relationship, contributing to the shared vision of growth, development, and continued cooperation in the years ahead.