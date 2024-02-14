Embracing Diversity Celebrating Unity

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:25 PM

It brings me immense joy and happiness to witness the grand opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in the UAE, which will mark a historic milestone in the country's journey towards diversity and inclusivity.

On this auspicious occasion, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire Indian community in the UAE. The visit of the esteemed Prime Minister to Abu Dhabi on the eve of the temple's opening is a true reflexion of the strong bond and friendship between the UAE and India.

This temple serves as a beautiful place of worship for Hindus in the UAE but reflects the spirit of harmony and unity amongst all faiths and cultures in our nation. It is a shining example of the UAE's commitment to promoting tolerance and cultural exchange, making it a global hub.

I take this opportunity to thank the UAE government and its people for the continuous support and hospitality extended to the Indian community, making Indians feel at home away from home. The UAE-India relations have stood the test of time and continue to flourish, paving the way for greater economic growth and cultural exchange. The shared values, vision, and commitment to progress between UAE and India have created a solid foundation for a prosperous future for both nations. As we celebrate the deep-rooted ties between UAE and India, let us also look forward to a brighter future of collaboration, innovation, and growth.

I am immensely grateful to our Prime Minister, the government of the UAE, and all those who have worked tirelessly to make this temple a reality. It is a moment of great pride for all of us and a symbol of shared values, beliefs, and traditions.

I am confident that this visit of the Indian Prime Minister will strengthen our ties and pave the way for even closer cooperation in various fields.

Let us come together to celebrate this joyous occasion and strengthen our ties as we welcome the Prime Minister and witness the beautiful inauguration of the Hindu temple.