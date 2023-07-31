Elevating Minds, Empowering Futures

Achieve your goals in a career-defining environment with a Master’s degree from Dubai’s largest UK university

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:58 PM

Pursuing a Master’s degree offers incredible benefits: building your expertise, advancing to the next stages of your career, connecting with likeminded professionals, and much, much more. Here’s why you should consider studying your Master’s at Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai this September 2023.

Study a curriculum combining professional practice and academic knowledge

A Master’s programme offers you an advanced technical education in your field, ensuring that what you learn in the classroom is directly applicable to a real-world professional context. Many of our programmes are recognised or supported by top professional organisations such as ACCA and CIMA, and blue-chip companies, such as Dell and IBM. Your curriculum will expose you to the latest academic theory and practical knowledge, as well as allow you to collaborate with likeminded professionals on real-life projects. You’ll also be taught by industry leaders who bring years of experience to the classroom.

Learn in an environment centered around professional growth

We understand that each individual has their own reasons for pursuing a Master’s. For example, you may want to pursue a promotion, enter a new field, or become a specialist within your industry. We encourage our students to conduct academic research alongside their faculty and build their profiles in industry through competitions and hackathons. Field trips are also a core part of the curriculum. For example, our MBA students have visited locations such as Paris and Milan, analysing industry best practices in the luxury goods sector and building case studies from global companies such as Bulgari.

Gain new perspectives of your field

As a Master’s student, you’ll meet others from many backgrounds, countries, and industries, meaning you gain new perspectives on your subject. You’ll therefore build a diverse network from outside your existing professional community. Pursuing a Master's is also all about you, your learning, and your talent. Push yourself to learn as much as you can from as many sources as possible, and you will get the most out of your interactions with your faculty, mentors, and classmates. You never know: the person sat next to you in your lecture could be the one who helps you get your next big opportunity.

Benefit from a flexible educational environment

The Master’s academic environment at MDX Dubai is fully flexible for working professionals. Classes are always after working hours between 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm, and we offer a range of study grants for professional learners and flexible payment plans, so you can spread your tuition fee payments throughout the academic year. Full-time and part-time study options are also available for many programmes, so you can finish your Master’s in as little as one year and fit your studies around work and family.

All our British Master’s degrees are globally recognised and support students at all career stages to achieve your professional goals, whether you’re joining immediately after Undergraduate study or have been working in industry for several years.

Learn more about applying for your Master's degree at MDX Dubai this September 2023 at www.mdx.ac.ae/september2023

“Pursuing a Master’s degree offers you transformative opportunities to advance your professional development and be empowered to progress to the next stage in your career. You’ll gain specialist knowledge from the field, collaborate and engage with peers from a wealth of backgrounds, and with the support of mentors, you will apply your learning to contribute new insights through impactful research and practice-based projects. Choosing a Middlesex University Dubai Postgraduate degree means you gain access to world-class British education in the heart of Dubai, one of the most career-friendly cities in the world, while being able to fit your studies around your personal commitments and learn from and alongside the region’s brightest and most innovative minds.” — Professor Cody Paris, Head of the Business School and Deputy Director of Research and Business, Middlesex University Dubai.

Alumni Testimonial

“My Master’s in Network Management and Cloud Computing has surely helped me to land my dream job. The technical knowledge, hands on experience and skillset I gained during my journey helped me a lot in the corporate world. Cloud Computing has always been my area of interest. Tremendous support and guidance from the faculty at MDX helped me a lot to shape my skills for this industry.” — Mahima Parnami, MSc Network Management and Cloud Computing Alumni.