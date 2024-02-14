Dubai Gurudwara to serve 5,000 Meals at Mandir Opening

Leading BAPS Sanstha with vision and dedication, promoting unity and interfaith harmony
In a display of interfaith solidarity, the management of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai has offered to host and cater 5,000 meals during the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This special langar (free meal) will be served in the presence of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of the Gurudwara committee, said: “Serving Langar is a tradition in all gurudwaras. No one goes hungry. We made this offer to Swami Brahmviharidas, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir project and he readily accepted."
"The gesture is not only our way of welcoming the new addition into our multi-faith community but also our way of thanking the UAE authorities for their largesse, forward-thinking approach to all religions, and commitment to harmony and tolerance,” he said.
The langar meals are always blessed and have an incredible taste. Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed his delight at the offer from the Gurudwara. He said: “Every such gesture only strengthens the fabric of interfaith understanding and acceptance. Langar meals are famous for ingredients that include kindness, humanity, and generosity of spirit, which make these meals so popular.
"There is no doubt in my mind that through the precedents set by the UAE Government in promoting interfaith tolerance and harmony, there will be many more occasions where different faiths will cooperate on ventures designed to strengthen peace and goodwill towards all,” Swami Brahmaviharidas underlined.
