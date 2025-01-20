Driving Innovation, Business Growth and Cross-Cultural Exchange

CDP’s ‘Italy Meets UAE’ event at the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy.

As the UAE continues to establish itself as a global nexus for innovation, trade, and cultural collaboration, Italian enterprises are finding unprecedented opportunities to expand their footprint in the Gulf region. At the forefront of this movement is the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, managed by Italiacamp EMEA, a platform that empowers Italian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to navigate the complexities of international markets.

With its core pillars — Space, Advisory, and Education — the Hub drives growth and fosters collaboration.

Through partnerships with academic institutions like Luiss University, Luiss Business School and impactful success stories of Italian SMEs thriving in the UAE, Italiacamp EMEA has positioned itself as a key player in shaping the future of Made in Italy. Its innovative approach advances Italian excellence in high-growth sectors while fostering collaboration between Italy and the UAE.

Comprehensive Business Advisory for Seamless Internationalisation

Through tailored strategies and access to critical resources, the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy helps Italian SMEs succeed in the UAE’s competitive market.

Intensive executive programme ‘Doing Business in the Gulf-UAE Edition’.

Navigating a new market requires careful planning and strategic insight. Italiacamp’s Business Advisory services simplify the complexities of market entry, offering a comprehensive package that includes market analysis, economic and tax consultancy, and assistance with licensing. Italian businesses benefit from end-to-end support, ensuring a smooth transition into the UAE’s competitive business environment.

For organisations looking to grow beyond entry-level operations, the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy offers continuous advisory support as well as connecting companies to networking events, and institutional opportunities. This holistic approach equips Italian SMEs to achieve initial success while positioning them for sustained growth in the region.

Strategic Partnerships Through Deal Matching

Building strong connections is a cornerstone of international business success, and Italiacamp excels in creating opportunities for collaboration. The Deal Matching service identifies key partners, stakeholders, and investors in the UAE, enabling Italian SMEs to form meaningful and impactful relationships.

One notable success story is Vivenda GCC, subsidiary of Vivenda Group S.p.A., a pioneer in sponsored restoration and out-of-home (OOH) advertising. As the only organisation in Italy to fully integrate all phases of sponsored restoration, Vivenda has transformed many iconic landmarks in Rome such as the restoration projects at Piazza della Rotonda (Pantheon Square) and Piazza di Spagna (Spanish Steps) among others through innovative initiatives that combine cultural preservation with sustainable financing.

With Italiacamp’s guidance, Vivenda GCC navigated the UAE market, securing strategic partnerships to introduce its unique expertise to the region’s ambitious urban development initiatives.

Luca Maurogiovanni, General Manager of Vivenda GCC, says: “Italiacamp’s support has been invaluable in helping us navigate the UAE market and establish meaningful partnerships. Their expertise and network enabled us to expand our presence in the region and showcase the innovative spirit of Made in Italy while contributing to sustainable development and cultural enrichment.”

Sector-specific Opportunities: Unleashing Italian Excellence in High-growth Industries

The UAE’s dynamic economic landscape offers immense potential for industries aligned with innovation, design, and sustainability. Italiacamp EMEA, through the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, strategically focuses on fostering growth in sectors including fintech, architecture and engineering, construction and real estate, mobility, fashion and design, healthcare, and agritech, among others. Beyond providing advisory services to its members, Italiacamp also supports external companies seeking to expand their footprint in the UAE market, reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of internationalisation.

Members of the Hub, such as Speri, Euclide, Pulina Exclusive Interiors, and Valvitalia, exemplify the diversity of Italian expertise in engineering, design, and industrial innovation. These companies bring cutting-edge methodologies, sustainable solutions, and advanced technologies to the region, aligning with the UAE’s transformative economic vision.

Tech and Innovation: Shaping the Future

Building on advancements in various high-growth sectors, Italiacamp’s efforts naturally extend to technology, where Italian enterprises are redefining innovation in the UAE’s digital economy. Italian companies, renowned for their innovation, are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Members of the Hub, such as Hex Trust MENA, HT Markets MENA, AlmaviVa and Mashfrog Group, exemplify the cutting-edge potential of Made in Italy within the tech landscape.

Italiacamp, Luiss University and Luiss Business School: Elevating Educational Standards

The Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, in partnership with Luiss University and Luiss Business School, serves as a critical platform connecting education and business.

Luiss University, Italy’s top-ranking private university, brings its globally recognized expertise to Dubai.

Luiss Business School, with its exclusive Triple-Crown accreditation — a distinction achieved by fewer than 150 business schools worldwide — seamlessly integrates its robust academic offerings into the Hub’s ecosystem. It delivers master’s degree and executive programmes designed to cater to the UAE’s dynamic economy. These educational offerings go beyond theoretical knowledge, placing a strong emphasis on practical applications tailored to the specific needs of the Gulf region. Master’s degree programmes such as Sport Management, Fashion and Luxury Business, and Tourism & Hospitality Management equip students and professionals with skills directly aligned with the UAE’s strategic goals of economic diversification and the advancement of high-growth industries. Moreover, Luiss Business School offers tailored programmes focusing on topics that are not only critical but also highly relevant in today’s world such as Sustainability, AI & Cybersecurity, Circular Economy, and Family Business. Executive Programme ‘Sustainable Mobility Management and Innovation’. At the core of the Hub’s educational mission is fostering meaningful cross-cultural collaboration while enabling Italian businesses to thrive in the UAE’s dynamic economy. Initiatives such as the Intensive Executive Programme “Doing Business in the Gulf — UAE Edition”, developed in collaboration with Luiss Business School, exemplify this dual approach. With two successful editions, the programme provides critical insights into Gulf business landscapes, including legal, operational, and tax strategies. Delivered by seasoned professors from Luiss Business School and industry leaders across diverse sectors, the programme emphasises practical business applications. Participants are empowered to align their strategies with the UAE’s regulatory while navigating its competitive market. AlmavivA’s Sustainable Mobility Management and Innovation Executive Programme, developed in partnership with Luiss Business School, underscores the Hub’s commitment to promoting sustainability and innovation. Led by professors from the MoovA Faculty of AlmavivA’s Transportation & Logistics Division, this programme provides a comprehensive understanding of emerging trends in mobility and logistics. With a curriculum focused on intelligent transport systems, IoT, and data-driven sustainability strategies, the programme highlights Italy’s ability to contribute to the UAE’s infrastructure transformation. The deep expertise of its faculty ensures participants gain actionable insights, bridging the gap between advanced technologies and their practical applications in the Gulf region. By blending academic rigor with real-world expertise and Made in Italy know-how, Italiacamp, in collaboration with Luiss Business School, delivers unparalleled learning experiences. These programmes equip participants with the tools to navigate Gulf-specific business landscapes, and build strategic collaborations, ensuring success in the UAE’s competitive and evolving market. In this context, the Hub not only showcases and shares Luiss’s distinguished expertise in undergraduate and graduate programs but also offers a unique platform for meaningful engagement and learning. Through a series of exclusive workshops, seminars, and roundtable discussions led by esteemed Luiss professors, the Hub caters to prospective students, parents, educators, professionals, and expatriates, creating an environment for knowledge exchange and career development. Additionally, the Hub facilitates student mobility between Luiss hubs abroad and serves as a gateway to internships and early career opportunities in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and the broader Gulf region. Shaping the Future of Italian Excellence The Dubai Hub for Made in Italy by Italiacamp integrates Italian expertise with the UAE’s ambitious economic strategies, driving impactful collaborations and fostering sustainable growth. Leo Cisotta, General Manager of Italiacamp EMEA, explains the broader vision of Italiacamp’s mission: “Our mission is to showcase Italian excellence while creating a platform where innovation and collaboration drive tangible results. By bridging Italy’s rich heritage with the UAE’s forward-thinking vision, we are shaping opportunities that are transformative and enduring for SMEs and the broader economy.” By cultivating strategic alliances on an international scale, and advancing Made in Italy as a global icon, Italiacamp drives sustainable growth and economic transformation.

Through its comprehensive support system, the Hub equips SMEs to navigate the UAE market and thrive in a dynamic global economy.