Driving Excellence in Education: Insights from the American University of Sharjah's Chancellor

As the Chancellor of American University of Sharjah (AUS), I have the privilege of leading one of the most prestigious institutions in the Middle East. Our students are among the brightest in the region, and our faculty members are accomplished researchers and educators from around the world. Every day, as I interact with our community inside the walls of our beautiful campus inspired by Islamic architecture, I feel fortunate to be part of a community that pushes boundaries, fosters innovation and prepares students to excel in an ever-evolving world.

Two decades of academic excellence

Since arriving in the UAE in 2010, I have seen firsthand how respected the AUS name is globally. This did not happen by chance. AUS has risen to become one of the top universities in the UAE and the broader Mena region since its founding in 1997. Today, according to the QS World University Rankings 2025, we are among the top three universities in the UAE and among the top 350 globally. We also rank second for employer reputation in the UAE, a strong endorsement of our reputation outside of academia. To me, this is a testament to the exceptional academic programs, faculty and institutional resources we offer our students and to the vision of our founder, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Sharjah.

Internationally acclaimed researchers and passionate educators

Our academic excellence begins with our faculty. At AUS, we recruit internationally acclaimed scholars — 84 per cent of whom hold doctoral degrees. Hailing from over 51 countries, these dedicated educators are experts in their fields who are passionate about fostering the next generation of leaders and innovators. They are also active researchers, creating knowledge that is regularly drawn upon by other researchers around the world, and our students benefit from opportunities to participate in their groundbreaking research projects.

A personalised student journey thanks to the American liberal arts model

There is truly a program for everyone at AUS, whether it's in our College of Engineering, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Architecture, Art and Design, or School of Business Administration. In addition, the American liberal arts model we follow means students can combine very diverse subjects through their choice of majors and minors, and build a student journey that truly reflects who they are and what they care about.

At AUS, we welcome the brightest students from the region and beyond, ensuring that every member of our community is committed to excellence. In turn, we support these students through scholarships, industry connections, institutional resources and more to ensure they thrive and get the most out of their time here. In addition, they will find that one of our greatest strengths is the exceptional diversity found on our campus, where students from all backgrounds and nationalities collaborate and learn from each other. Our students also benefit from an extensive alumni network post-graduation, which will continue to open doors for them, even decades after graduating. Most recently, our graduates have been accepted by the likes of Schneider Electric, Shurooq, Emirates Airlines, Microsoft, BEEAH, Nokia, EY, Adnoc, SEWA, Schlumberger, Amazon, Du, Emaar and other influential organisations. Innovative curriculum and industry connections Our curriculum is forward-thinking and ensures that our students are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of tomorrow. For example, we offer a total of 32 majors and 46 minors at the undergraduate level, 18 master's programs and five PhD programs. Out of these, 58 courses integrate artificial intelligence and many more that address topics like robotics, machine learning and biotechnology, exposing students firsthand to technologies and ideas that will transform our economies—and lives— in the coming decades. Our students also gain access to our world-class research centers and our 200+ industry and government partnerships. These experiences, alongside the many fun and engaging extracurricular activities AUS students typically enjoy in one of our 120+ student clubs, are truly the hallmark of an AUS education: holistic, dynamic and future-proof.

— Dr. Tod Laursen is the Chancellor of AUS.