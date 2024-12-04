Discover the Less Explored

Beautiful outside view of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

As the UAE gears up for a triple celebration with National Day, Christmas, and New Year, the nation transforms into a hub of festivities. Visitors and residents can enjoy natural wonders, cultural celebrations, and modern marvels. Whether you are seeking serenity, adventure, or dazzling festivities, these destinations across the UAE will ensure a memorable experience. Whether you are a resident or a tourist visiting the country, the wonders that UAE offers will put you to awe.

Natural Beauties

The UAE’s natural landscapes offer a peaceful escape from the busy city life, providing visitors with a chance to unwind amidst stunning scenery. From the turquoise waters of Hatta Dam, beside the rugged Hajar Mountains, to the tranquil Al Qudra Lakes, where birds glide over serene desert waters, these destinations are perfect for reconnecting with nature. For those seeking a more immersive desert experience, the vast golden dunes of the Liwa Desert calls adventurers and solitude-seekers, offering magical sunsets.

Hatta Dam: Located just a short drive from Dubai, Hatta Dam is a haven for nature enthusiasts. Surrounded by the majestic Hajar Mountains, this turquoise reservoir is ideal for kayaking, paddleboarding, or simply soaking in the breathtaking views. During the festive season, visitors can enjoy cooler weather and explore nearby hiking trails or the Hatta Heritage Village for a glimpse into the UAE’s history.

Al Qudra Lakes: A favorite among families and couples, Al Qudra Lakes offer a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The area, part of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, with wildlife, including migratory birds. Visitors often enjoy barbeques, picnics, and stargazing during the festive evenings, making it a unique spot for National Day or Christmas gatherings.

Liwa Desert: For an unforgettable desert adventure, head to the Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter. This sprawling golden dunes is perfect for dune bashing, camel riding, and sandboarding. Visitors can also experience luxury in desert resorts, where festive-themed dinners and cultural performances bring the Arabian spirit alive.

Hidden Gems

The UAE is home to hidden gems that offer unique experiences for those looking to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. Al Wathba Salt Lake, captivates visitors with its surreal green waters with white salt formations. One can wander through Jubail Mangrove Park and explore its lush green ecosystem, offering kayaking tours and eco-friendly activities during the festive season.

Al Wathba Salt Lake: A hidden natural wonder near Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba Salt Lake offers celestial beauty with its emerald-green waters and white salt formations. Visitors can marvel at this landscape while enjoying festive picnics or capturing Insta-worthy shots.

Jubail Mangrove Park: Take a walk through the serene mangroves at Jubail Mangrove Park. The elevated boardwalks allow visitors to explore this lush ecosystem while spotting wildlife in their natural habitat. Special holiday tours and eco-friendly activities are often organised during the festive period.

Snoopy Island: On the coast of Fujairah lies Snoopy Island, a paradise for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. Named after its resemblance to the iconic cartoon character, the island is surrounded by crystal-clear waters with marine life, including turtles, colorful reef fish, and blacktip reef sharks. Visitors can enjoy kayaking or paddleboarding while soaking in the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains. With nearby beach resorts offering festive season activities, Snoopy Island is an ideal spot for both relaxation and underwater exploration, making it a must-visit destination during the UAE’s holiday celebrations.

Celebration Hotspots

The UAE transforms into a hub of cultural and festive activities during the holiday season, with iconic destinations hosting vibrant celebrations. Global Village in Dubai becomes a multicultural carnival, offering live performances, cultural pavilions, international cuisines, and stunning fireworks on National Day and New Year’s Eve. Equally captivating is Expo City Dubai, which turns into a festive wonderland with themed parades, holiday markets, and light displays. Global Village, Dubai: Dubai’s favourite multicultural festival park, Global Village, comes alive during this season with vibrant pavilions, cultural shows, and mouthwatering street food. Visitors can shop for handcrafted goods, indulge in international cuisines, and enjoy fireworks on National Day and New Year’s Eve. It’s a must-visit for families, offering a festive atmosphere. Expo City Dubai: Expo City hosts festive-themed events, markets, and entertainment during December. From National Day parades to Christmas markets featuring carolers and holiday lights, Expo City becomes a hub for celebration. Modern marvels The UAE’s modern landmarks take center stage any time of the year, but during the festive season, it transforms into celebration. Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, becomes the focal point of New Year’s Eve with its spectacular fireworks and light displays that leave visitors in awe. For a futuristic twist, The Museum of the Future offers exhibitions and displays that captivate both tech enthusiasts and curious travellers. Burj Khalifa: No festive itinerary is complete without a visit to the Burj Khalifa. The tower and its surrounding area become the center of grand celebrations, featuring fountain shows, light displays, and record-breaking fireworks. Visitors can dine at nearby restaurants to enjoy front-row views of the festivities, making it the perfect spot for New Year’s Eve. The Museum of the Future: Combining innovation and aesthetics, the Museum of the Future is a must-visit for tech enthusiasts and curious travelers. During the festive season, the museum often hosts special exhibitions and interactive installations that align with the UAE’s visionary spirit. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: One of the most iconic landmarks in the UAE, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque dazzles with its stunning architecture. During the festive season, the mosque’s lighting displays create a visually appealing ambiance. Visitors can join guided tours to learn about its cultural significance.

