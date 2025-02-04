DFCC Bank Honours Sri Lankan Expatriates in UAE for Building a Stronger Nation

Anton Arumugam, Senior Vice-President — Offshore Banking, Remittances and Business Development at DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank, a key facilitator of foreign inward remittances, is rewarding Sri Lankan expatriates with attractive solutions for using official remittance channels. Importantly, DFCC Bank plays a vital role in stabilising the Sri Lankan Rupee by promoting remittances through the formal banking system, narrowing the current account deficit, and strengthening the economy.

Anton Arumugam, Senior Vice-President | Offshore Banking, Remittances and Business Development at DFCC Bank, shared his insights on the Bank’s recent strides in the remittances space.

How has DFCC Bank performed this year with regard to inward remittances?

We’ve achieved a significant growth during the last year, reflecting both global economic growth and the trust placed in DFCC Bank by our customers. We have seen consistent increment in inward remittance volumes, driven by our strong partnerships with global money transfer services and the commitment in providing efficient and secure (Seamless) remittance solutions.

What are the key factors contributing to this growth?

As DFCC Bank, our key strategy is on expanding our partnerships with the leading international remittance providers and exchange houses to make it easier for Sri Lankans abroad to send money home, resulting a positive impact on our volumes. Complementing this, our customer-centric approach, which includes fast and hassle-free credits to your bank account, has resonated well with our customers. Further, our successful seasonal campaigns in selected corridors have also contributed to drive the volumes. Additionally, our on-going promotions and rewards programmes have played a vital role in attracting and retaining remittance customers.

Can you elaborate on some of these promotions?

The bank conducts seasonal promotions for remittance clients to patronise DFCC Bank and it’s remittance platform ‘Lanka Money Transfer (LMT)’ for more benefits. We recently concluded the remittance campaign conducted for year-end successfully.

DFCC Bank has also launched a special fixed deposit campaign with higher interest rate scheme specifically tailored for Sri Lankans who remit money to Sri Lanka through the bank’s official channels. These rates are designed to encourage foreign currency inflows and provide attractive returns on USD Fixed Deposits. We aim to provide the highest rates in the market, which will be a huge benefit for those who looking to save in US dollar.

What are the key challenges facing formal remittance service providers like DFCC Bank?

One of the primary challenges is the competition from informal remittance channels, which often bypass official systems. The key initiatives include raising awareness about the attractive benefits of using formal channels, elaborating on the security, reliability, and added incentives, such as tax concessions.

Importantly, DFCC Bank closely collaborates with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) to support Sri Lankan expatriate workers and educate on the use of formal banking channels for remittances. We also face challenges like the rapid fluctuations of the industry and the evolving regulatory landscape. Amid all these DFCC Bank continuously ensures strict compliance to regulations, while maintaining customer trust and operating efficiently. What is DFCC Bank’s vision for the future of remittances? At DFCC Bank, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sri Lankan migrant workers in the UAE for their tireless efforts, sacrifices, and dedication to supporting their families and contributing to Sri Lanka's economy. Your hard work embodies the resilience and unity that define us as a nation. Our vision is to continue being a trusted partner for Sri Lankans worldwide by enhancing accessibility, leveraging technology, and expanding our global reach. We aim to innovate further by introducing cutting-edge digital solutions through mobile and online platforms to make the remittance process even more seamless and rewarding. At DFCC Bank, we view remittance transactions as more than financial exchanges-they are lifelines connecting families across borders. Through our professional and reliable remittance platform, we ensure seamless cross-border transactions, supporting the financial well-being of families with care and commitment. We invite you to take advantage of DFCC Bank’s rewarding inward remittance services and USD Fixed Deposit solutions, crafted to maximise your hard-earned money creating more wealth, simultaneously contributing to Sri Lanka’s economic well-being. This Sri Lankan Independence Day, we celebrate the spirit of unity, harmony and prosperity, while saluting the resilience and bravery shown by the entire the Sri Lankan nation to beat all odds and navigate towards a better future. Happy Independence Day!

