Creating Culinary Magic

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:17 PM

Kiran Faisal is an enterprising chef, who has her restaurant in Dubai. Tandoori Bistro is located in bustling JLT and has very quickly made a mark amongst the Dubai restaurants. Faisal is the owner of Tandoori Bistro and is also the head chef at the restaurant. She enjoys making her own menu and innovating new recipes.

Faisal moved to Dubai some 20 years ago and is very familiar with the dynamics of an ever-growing city.

In her own words: “Dubai is a melting pot, of cultures and we see people from all walks of life here. People have different tastes in food and we at Tandoori Bistro are constantly adapting our food to people’s tastes.”

Though Tandoori Bistro is a Pakistani restaurant, serving authentic food from Karachi, it is frequented by people belonging to different nationalities. It is very popular amongst the South Indians, Pakistanis and those who love the taste of curry.

The menu is carefully chosen by Faisal herself. Faisal is very diligent when it comes to choosing the ingredients. She is present at the premises supervising her staff and making sure that the food meets the highest standard possible. Faisal and her team are very dedicated and often one can see her at the restaurant meticulously preparing the food for her very happy customers. The restaurant lives up to its reputation of bringing “real, authentic Pakistani food”. Opened in January 2023, within a short period, it has won many loyal customers who vouch for the excellent and authentic food served at the restaurant.

“No doubt the competition is tough as one finds a whole array of restraints in Dubai and, sometimes the choice is hard to make, but we have ensured to serve our dishes with a different touch. As the head chef of the restaurant, I decide the menu and all are ingredients used are picked by me. Almost all our masala are homemade. This adds an exotic, eastern flavour to all our Karachi-style dishes. We enjoy serving our customers and we ensure that our customers get to taste a flavour of Karachi in Dubai.”