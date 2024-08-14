Creating Culinary Magic

Experience the untouched beauty and ancient traditions of Kalash Valley, perfect for travellers seeking serenity and a glimpse into Pakistan’s diverse cultural tapestry
Kiran Faisal is an enterprising chef, who has her restaurant in Dubai. Tandoori Bistro is located in bustling JLT and has very quickly made a mark amongst the Dubai restaurants. Faisal is the owner of Tandoori Bistro and is also the head chef at the restaurant. She enjoys making her own menu and innovating new recipes.
Faisal moved to Dubai some 20 years ago and is very familiar with the dynamics of an ever-growing city.
In her own words: “Dubai is a melting pot, of cultures and we see people from all walks of life here. People have different tastes in food and we at Tandoori Bistro are constantly adapting our food to people’s tastes.”
Though Tandoori Bistro is a Pakistani restaurant, serving authentic food from Karachi, it is frequented by people belonging to different nationalities. It is very popular amongst the South Indians, Pakistanis and those who love the taste of curry.
The menu is carefully chosen by Faisal herself. Faisal is very diligent when it comes to choosing the ingredients. She is present at the premises supervising her staff and making sure that the food meets the highest standard possible.
Faisal and her team are very dedicated and often one can see her at the restaurant meticulously preparing the food for her very happy customers.
The restaurant lives up to its reputation of bringing “real, authentic Pakistani food”. Opened in January 2023, within a short period, it has won many loyal customers who vouch for the excellent and authentic food served at the restaurant.
“No doubt the competition is tough as one finds a whole array of restraints in Dubai and, sometimes the choice is hard to make, but we have ensured to serve our dishes with a different touch. As the head chef of the restaurant, I decide the menu and all are ingredients used are picked by me. Almost all our masala are homemade. This adds an exotic, eastern flavour to all our Karachi-style dishes. We enjoy serving our customers and we ensure that our customers get to taste a flavour of Karachi in Dubai.”
Experience the untouched beauty and ancient traditions of Kalash Valley, perfect for travellers seeking serenity and a glimpse into Pakistan’s diverse cultural tapestry
The UAE’s booming real estate market reflects its robust economy, attracting global investors with a strategic location, diverse portfolio, and policy reforms, ensuring high demand for residential and commercial properties
Embrace holistic, science-backed methods to tackle stress and achieve lasting wellness. Discover innovative approaches for a balanced, healthy lifestyle in a challenging world
Dive into the growing trend of architectural space design in the Middle East, where innovative approaches blend aesthetics and functionality
UAE has seen a surge in art enthusiasts, artists working with different mediums and art collectors. Let’s celebrate Pakistani arts and culture
Empowering youth in healthcare innovation at Indus Hospital & Health Network
Explore how a mysterious language school transforms the life of a Pakistani translator in London as Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi’s debut novel captivates with its blend of suspense, satire, and deep thematic exploration
With increasing demand and a rich mix of international and local institutions, the UAE continues to thrive as a hub for academic and cultural growth