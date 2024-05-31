Crafting Culinary Magic: A new era of food catering

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:09 AM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:33 AM

SwissCanonica began its activities in Dubai in 2015 with school catering services. Swisscanonica is a Swiss family-owned group of companies duly established in F&B services and handmade chocolate manufacture and Retail since 1948.

At SwissCanonica, in Dubai, food quality is the key priority, which is why the brand places so much effort into its ingredients research and selection. To ensure a balanced, healthy and nutritious daily meal for growing children, the menus are created in consultation with a nutritional specialist.

The company is currently serving 11 schools in 12 campuses in Dubai, covering almost all the curriculums: International, French, German, American, and British.

The Head Chef at SwissCanonica is passionate about food and is committed to creating amazing dining experiences. His passion for cooking is felt by students in every one of his meals. From the next academic year, the company is going to launch a brand-new menu model with multiple main courses available daily.

The students will be able to customise their menu via a new mobile application for online ordering which gives the guests an exceptional experience and makes them feel unique. It is this combination of culinary expertise, impeccable quality and attentive personalised service that sets SwissCanonica apart in the competitive Dubai market.

The Services:

• Private and Public Events catering.

• School catering. • Corporate catering. • Yacht parties. • Restaurants and Coffee shops. • ISO and HACCP certified B to B manufacturer.

Contact at: inquiry@swisscanonica.ae