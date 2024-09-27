Comprehensive Guide To Cardiovascular Health And Prevention

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 9:55 AM

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death globally, responsible for 17.9 million deaths each year. In the UAE, heart disease accounts for 30 per cent of all fatalities, with an increasing number of cases being reported among younger adults.

Worldwide, one-third of CVD-related deaths occur in people under the age of 70. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for greater awareness, education, and preventive measures to combat this growing health issue.

Early Warnings: Recognising Cardiovascular Disease

Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, highlights a worrying trend, cardiovascular disease is no longer just an issue for older adults. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in heart-related problems among younger individuals, particularly due to various lifestyle factors.

Statistics show that about 20 per cent of heart attacks now occur in people under 40. Dr. Naveed stresses the importance of early detection and regular health screenings, especially for those with risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, or a family history of heart disease.

Power Up Your Plate: Heart-Healthy Foods to Boost Your Wellness

A healthy diet plays a crucial role in heart health highlights Dr. RVL Gowthami, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Specialty Clinic, International City (Pavilion Mall, France Cluster). Focus on foods rich in fibre, like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Swap unhealthy fats for heart-healthy fats like those found in nuts, seeds, olive oil, avocados, and fish rich in omega-3.

Avoid excessive salt, sugar, and processed foods, which can contribute to high blood pressure and cholesterol. Making small changes in your diet can lead to big benefits for your heart.

Get Moving: How Exercise Helps Prevent Heart Disease

Regular physical activity strengthens your heart and helps prevent cardiovascular disease says Dr. Abdul Rauoof Malik, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais and Muhaisnah. Just 30 minutes of moderate exercise, like walking or cycling, five times a week can make a big difference.

Exercise improves blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, and helps control cholesterol levels. It also helps manage weight, which is vital for heart health. Whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga, or swimming, staying active is key to a strong, healthy heart.

Breathe Clean, Live Strong: The Impact of Air Quality on Your Heart

Poor air quality doesn’t just affect your lungs — it can also harm your heart says Dr. Ahmad Assaf, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah. Pollutants in the air, such as fine particles and chemicals, can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Even short-term exposure to poor air quality can cause inflammation in the blood vessels, leading to heart complications over time.

Protect your heart by staying indoors on days with high pollution levels, using air purifiers, and advocating for cleaner, greener living environments.

Stress-Free Heart: Managing Stress for Better Cardiovascular Health

Chronic stress can take a serious toll on your heart according to Dr. Debarata Dash, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. He further explains that it raises blood pressure, increases the risk of heart attacks, and can lead to unhealthy coping habits like overeating or smoking. Learning stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga can help protect your heart against stress.

Taking time for yourself, staying socially connected, and exercising regularly can also reduce stress and keep your heart healthy.

Beat the Pressure: Keeping Blood Pressure in Check for a Healthy Heart

Dr. Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says that high blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called a silent killer because it shows no clear symptoms but can lead to serious heart conditions. Regularly checking your blood pressure and making lifestyle changes, like eating a low-sodium diet, exercising, and reducing stress, can help keep it under control.

If necessary, medication prescribed by your doctor can also manage hypertension, helping you avoid serious heart problems.

Heart Smart: Why Regular Screenings are Essential for Prevention

Regular health check-ups can help catch cardiovascular problems before they become serious says Dr. Jayachandran Thejus, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais. Blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and glucose tests are simple screenings that provide valuable insights into your heart health.

These tests allow your doctor to detect early signs of heart disease and recommend lifestyle changes or treatments to prevent complications. Don’t wait for symptoms – schedule routine check-ups and stay heart-smart.

Silent Risks: The Role of Cholesterol in Cardiovascular Disease

Dr. Syam Ramachandran, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Quoz (Al Khail Mall) says high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease but often goes unnoticed because it doesn’t show symptoms. Cholesterol can build up in the arteries, narrowing them and making it harder for blood to flow to the heart. This can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

A simple blood test can measure your cholesterol levels. If they’re high, dietary changes, exercise, and sometimes medication can help lower your risk and protect your heart. Prevention First: Lifestyle Choices That Strengthen Heart Health Prevention is the best way to avoid heart disease says Dr. Krishna Sarin MS Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais. Making small but significant lifestyle changes, such as eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, avoiding smoking, and managing stress, can greatly reduce your risk. Regular medical check-ups help monitor important markers like blood pressure and cholesterol. By taking these preventive steps, you can protect your heart and lead a longer, healthier life. Act Now: How to Respond to the Warning Signs of a Heart Attack or Stroke Recognising the warning signs of a heart attack or stroke can save lives says Dr. Issac Mammen, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens. Heart attacks often present as chest pain, shortness of breath, or discomfort in the upper body, while stroke symptoms include sudden weakness, difficulty speaking, or confusion. If you or someone nearby experiences any of these signs, seek emergency medical help immediately. Quick intervention can greatly improve the chances of recovery and prevent long-term damage. Nutritionist’s Corner: Heart-Healthy Recipe Ideas Eating for your heart doesn’t have to be boring! Here are a few simple, delicious, and heart-healthy recipes recommended by Ms Sushma Ghag, Specialist Dietetics at Aster Hospital, Mankhool: Avocado & Spinach Smoothie: Start your day with a nutrient-packed smoothie. Blend a handful of spinach, half an avocado, one banana, and almond milk. This smoothie is rich in potassium and healthy fats, helping to lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Grilled Salmon with Quinoa: A perfect dinner option! Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health. Serve with quinoa, a high-protein grain packed with fibre and antioxidants. Chickpea & Veggie Stir-Fry: A quick and tasty lunch. Sauté chickpeas, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions in olive oil. Season with garlic and a dash of lemon. This dish is high in fibre and plant-based protein, great for maintaining cholesterol levels. Berry & Oat Parfait: For a healthy dessert or snack, layer oats, Greek yoghurt, and mixed berries in a glass. Berries are full of antioxidants that help protect your heart, while oats can lower cholesterol. At Aster Hospitals and Clinics, we offer comprehensive cardiovascular care through a combination of advanced diagnostics, cutting-edge treatments, and preventive health programs. Our expert team of cardiologists is committed to helping patients lead heart-healthy lives, offering personalised care plans to address individual risk factors and conditions. Prioritising your heart health today can lead to a healthier, stronger tomorrow. Visit Aster Hospitals and Clinics today – because your best self begins with us!

