Change Starts Today!

Onur Dostel, Regional Managing Director MENA, Arçelik A.Ş.

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM

At Beko, the company strives to minimise the impact we have on the environment. With the biggest part of our carbon emissions resulting from the use of our products by our consumers, we not only need to look at how we produce our products and the materials we use, but we also need to ensure we are bringing energy-efficient products to the market. As a company, we are committed to improving the average energy efficiency of our products year after year, explains Onur Dostel, Regional Managing Director MENA — Arçelik A.Ş.

“We are also working to increase the use of recycled materials within our appliances. Our washing machines, tumble dryers, cookers, and dishwashers now feature parts made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles and discarded fishing nets. By transforming waste materials for use in our appliances, we are taking small steps to reduce the embedded carbon footprint of our products, whilst also promoting the circularity of materials,” he said.

Recycled plastic bottles are used in the production of our RecycledTub washing machines and washer-dryer tubs, accounting for up to 10 per cent of the materials used in each tub. In 2022, we used approximately 58.2 million recycled waste PET bottles in washing machines and washer-dryers. By transforming recycled plastic bottles into high-performance materials, we are taking small steps to reduce the embedded carbon footprint of our products, as well as the use of virgin plastic. What’s more, to help make your life easier, our RecycledTub range features a host of innovative technologies, such as AquaTech, which delivers quicker, more gentle washes.

Using innovative technology, we recycle fishing nets and industrial thread waste, transforming them into high-performance materials used in the door décor plastic, display cover, and inner plastic display cover of our RecycledNet ovens. And, to help you achieve faster, more even cooking results, a selection of our RecycledNet ovens feature our innovative AeroPerfect technology. A total of 8.83 tonnes of recycled fishing net waste and 218 tonnes of recycled industrial thread were used in parts for ovens, washing machines and dishwashers in 2022.

Save time, water and energy with Beko’s AutoDose technology. Our AutoDose Connected dishwashers use liquid or gel detergent and automatically detect how much detergent and rinse aid to use, for healthy living on a healthy planet. You can also control and monitor your dishwashers from your smartphone or tablet with our HomeWhiz app. Alternatively, you can also use voice control to operate your dishwasher using Amazon Alexa. These clever dishwashers can also detect when you’re running low on detergent and can automatically order more to arrive before you run out.

“We invite everyone to come and share this journey by making sustainability the easy choice - come join us in making the planet a healthier place,” adds Dostel.

Beko, one of Europe’s top three large home appliance brands*, has been ranked 17th on the ‘Real Leaders Top 300 Impact Companies of 2023’ list that recognizes organisations making a positive social or environmental impact. Our parent company Arçelik has achieved recognition in the Corporate Knights’ “2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World” list for the third consecutive year.

“We embarked on a journey to make a difference with a holistic sustainability approach. By making sustainability a business model and integrating it into everything we do, Beko strives to reduce human environmental damage through developing high-performance, durable, affordable home appliances that are also eco-friendly,” elaborates Dostel.

In line with its sustainability vision, “healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet”, Beko focuses on empowering generations to live healthier lives, knowing that this is only possible on a healthy planet with a more sustainable existence.

Sustainable practices are deeply woven through Beko’s DNA. Its parent company Arçelik’s manufacturing plants in Eskisehir, Turkey and Ulmi, Romania, have been awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for their implementation and use of cutting-edge technology to enhance energy and water efficiency. These plants are prime examples of Arçelik’s commitment to a net-zero future, with numerous environmentally friendly measures including the use of 100 per cent green electricity, ensuring resource efficiency, and implementing advanced wastewater treatment.

“We hear our consumers and strive to be a positive force for change in line with the shift in consumer demand. At Beko, we have been focusing on environmentally friendly living for a number of years, raising awareness and democratizing technology that makes eco-living possible, affordable, and convenient,” Dostel adds.

“Through our strategic investments in green energy, energy efficiency and green financing, we aim to achieve our robust emission reduction targets,” Bozkurt emphasises.

“We have committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative to become a Net Zero Company by 2050 in line with the Science Based Targets Net Zero Standard, and our company’s 2030 targets fit into the principles of sustainable growth and value creation and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

“In line with the near zero-waste concept, we aim to increase the waste recycling rate in manufacturing to 99 per cent in global operations by 2030. Thanks to these practices endorsing circular economy, we reduce waste generation and the amount of waste regularly sent to landfills or for incineration, excluding those sent for energy recovery,” Onur concludes.