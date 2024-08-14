Champions of Hope

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM

In an era defined by constant change and interconnected global challenges, the transformative power of youth has emerged as a source of resilience. As we navigate complex healthcare landscapes and societal disparities, the role of young people in shaping the future of public health and philanthropy cannot be overstated. Indus Hospital & Health Network harnesses the power of young leaders, distinguished by their innovative spirit and unwavering commitment to social causes. IHHN empowers its youth ambassadors to stand at the forefront of addressing pressing healthcare issues and promoting community well-being.

To empower the youth, instil social responsibility, and cultivate future leaders, The Indus Hospital launched the Indus Youth Ambassador Programme (IYAP) in 2021, entrusting these brilliant children to become catalysts for progress on both local and global scales. Starting with 15 trailblazing young minds, IYAP has now grown to almost 150 dedicated individuals committed to saving lives. Through their combined efforts, hundreds of fundraising campaigns have been initiated, resulting in millions of patients benefiting from these dedicated youngsters. With a steadfast commitment to making a tangible difference in the world, the ambassadors have tirelessly raised funds for various causes, ranging from supporting cancer patients to nourishing young mothers in far-flung and often flood-affected areas.

In Pakistan, IHHN is not just a hospital; it is a sanctuary of hope and healing for more than six million patients annually. Since its inception in 2007, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, IHHN has emerged as a formidable force in the fight against disease and despair. With unwavering dedication, it has tirelessly extended its healing touch to the most vulnerable segments of society, offering a lifeline to those who have nowhere else to turn. IHHN is a proud network of healthcare facilities comprised of multiple hospitals, regional blood centres, physical rehabilitation centres, and primary care sites spread across Pakistan. Yet, its impact transcends mere infrastructure, reaching deep into the hearts and lives of millions with its free-of-cost healthcare services.

Our youth ambassadors diligently initiated the ‘Champions of Change’ campaign on the online platform called Yallagive (with IACAD Permit No. PRHCE - 2567238) at the start of Ramadan. Their efforts facilitated comprehensive access to high-quality, free-of-cost healthcare services for all zakat-eligible patients, constituting 70 per cent of our total patient base at IHHN. They laboriously raised awareness about healthcare challenges in rural Pakistan, highlighted the impact of IHHN’s primary care programme, and secured substantial donations.

In 2017, IHHN embarked on a transformative journey with the inception of its Primary Care Programme (PCP). This initiative addresses profound healthcare disparities in Pakistan, particularly among marginalised communities where over half of the population lacks access to essential healthcare services.

Highlighting the urgency, statistics reveal that one in every 20 Pakistanis is infected with HCV, more than 3.4 million cases of Malaria are reported, and 63.3 out of 1000 children do not make it to the age of five. In response, IHHN employs a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to community development through the PCP. Beyond traditional healthcare, this programme catalyses community engagement, integrating family medicine and acute care with public health initiatives. Operating across 38 sites including hospital-based facilities, mobile clinics, and tele-health centres, the PCP has already benefitted 9.2 million individuals, underscoring its impact in fostering resilient communities and improving overall well-being.

With the astounding success of this campaign, a generous extension was granted and subsequently, we launched our “NourishMom” programme (with “Champions of Hope” IACAD Permit No. PRHCE - 00309097) to raise funds for malnourished mothers and their infants at the hospital. Our young ambassadors showed their zeal by collecting an incredible total of Dh151,375 during this period. Through their campaigns, they have enabled quality healthcare provision, uplifted underprivileged communities, and touched the hearts of millions of underserved individuals and families. Our devoted youth ambassadors included Kinaan Syed, Mikail Hashmi, Shaheer Baig, and Zoya Zeeshan from Dubai College; Aliza Ahmed, Layaan Rehman, Megha Shahani, Rayyan Sidat, Saif Seer, Sakina Syed, Sophia Shah from GEMS Jumeirah Primary School; Aleena Fawad, Alizeh Khokhar, Eimaan Irfan, Inaya Fawad, and Vivaan Shahani from Jumeirah College; Haider Afzal, Mahnoor Khawaja, Maryam Habib from Dubai International Academy; Abdul Subhan Versiani, Anabiya Versiani, Falak Mudasir Kaba, Mohammad Shafi Versiani from Scholars International Academy; Maaiz Mubashir Kaba, Saalim Kaba, Zainab Versiani from Sharjah English School; Mahad Choudhry and Zeenia Ehsan Choudry from International School of Choueifat; Sulaiman Habib from Dubai American Academy; Shayaan Asim from DESC; Alisah Ahmed from Dubai International Academy; Hussain Ahmad from GEMS Metropole; Shehryar Asim from GEMS Wellington Academy; Kayaan Hashmi from JESS Jumeirah; Ahmad Zeeshan from Kings’ School Dubai; Zoya Omer from Nord Anglia School Dubai; Hazael Shamoon from Raffles World Academy; Qasim Khan from Repton Dubai; and Hamdan Noor from Safa Community School. Indus Youth Mentors included Kinaan Syed, Reza Tabba, Ziyad Akram, and Sofia Omer from Dubai College; Aamnah Bhutta from Dubai International Academy; Mahad Ehsan Choudhry from International School of Choueifat; Wania Ehsan from Reigate Grammar School; Aenna Khan and Ahmed Khan from Repton Dubai. Indus Leaders included Sofia Omer from Dubai College; Aamnah Bhutta from Dubai International Academy, Alizey Khokar from Jumeirah College, and Eman Versiani from the University of Sharjah.

Through their passion, creativity, and dedication, our youth ambassadors are not only driving tangible change but also redefining the very essence of compassion and collective responsibility as their compassion transcends all borders to touch the lives of the underprivileged in Pakistan.