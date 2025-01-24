Celebrating a Bond Beyond Borders

As an Indian expatriate who has called the UAE home for over three decades, India’s Republic Day holds a profound significance in my heart. It is a day to honour not only on the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters but also to reflect on the remarkable journey of our nation — its strides in innovation, global influence and steadfast dedication to tradition and progress.

The country’s economic growth has been phenomenal, fuelled by advancements in technology, manufacturing, and services. Initiatives like ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’ ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Skill India’ have gained global traction, showcasing India’s potential as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

In 2025, as India marks its 76th Republic Day, we stand at the confluence of ancient heritage and modern aspirations. From hosting the world’s largest democratic elections with nearly 650 million voters to pioneering advancements in technology and sustainability, India’s growth narrative is truly inspiring.

A Growing Partnership

The relationship between India and the UAE, once centered on the exchange of spices and pearls, has evolved into a strong partnership across various sectors. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 marked a significant milestone, boosting bilateral trade to over $85 billion in 2024 and setting the foundation to exceed $100 billion by 2030.

The implementation of advanced fintech solutions like the RuPay-Jaywan and UPI-AANE linkages has heralded a new era of financial cooperation, streamlining cross-border transactions to make them seamless and efficient. This innovation not only strengthens economic bonds but also sets a benchmark for global partnerships.

Education as a Bridge Between Nations

The UAE has emerged as a hub for premier Indian educational institutions, a testament to the emphasis on human capital. The inauguration of IIT’s first international campus and Symbiosis University’s establishment in Dubai in 2024 mark a new chapter in fostering knowledge and innovation. These institutions cater to the needs of the Indian diaspora and the broader community, solidifying intellectual and cultural bonds.

Sustainability and Innovation: A Shared Vision

Both nations are pioneers in renewable energy, engaging in joint ventures in solar power, hydrogen technology, and clean energy infrastructure to promote a greener future. These initiatives align with India’s ambitious renewable energy goals and the UAE’s prominent role in hosting global sustainability events like COP28.

In the realms of infrastructure and defense, strategic collaborations have fortified mutual security and economic development. From co-developing defense technologies to investing in critical infrastructure, the partnership underscores a shared commitment to stability and prosperity.

Cultural Harmony: The Cornerstone of Unity

Cultural exchange remains a pivotal aspect of India-UAE relations. The grand BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi stands as a symbol of inclusivity and mutual respect, drawing visitors and delegates alike and reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to embracing diversity. A Future of Endless Possibilities As India envisions its centenary in 2047, the goal of becoming a developed nation — Viksit Bharat — is within reach. This vision resonates deeply with the UAE’s own transformation into a global icon of progress and tolerance. Together, both nations are poised to lead advancements in digital technology, defense, smart cities, and climate action, shaping a future defined by innovation and collaboration. Pillars of Success At ESPA, we’ve been fortunate to benefit from the UAE’s visionary leadership and inclusive environment. With decades of expertise in the building service sector, our journey has been guided by three key pillars: competitive pricing, technical expertise, and unmatched after-sales service. These values not only drive our business but also echo the broader principles of the UAE — progress, diversity and a shared vision for the future. As we celebrate India’s 76th Republic Day, let us honour the visionaries who laid the foundation of our republic and the leaders who continue to chart a path of growth and prosperity. The journey of India and the UAE, united by shared ambitions, is a testament to what can be achieved when nations come together in the spirit of partnership and progress. This Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to my fellow Indians and all those who contribute to this remarkable journey. Together, we look ahead to a future of boundless opportunities, guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

— Dr. Neelivethil Rajeev is the Managing Director at ESPA for MENA and APAC, a Spanish Group predominantly in the MEP/HVAC side. He has been with the brand since inception for more than three decades.