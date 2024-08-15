Celebrating 26 Years of Leadership and Growth

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the Thumbay Group marks a significant milestone—26 years of business operations in the UAE. Dr. Thumbay Moideen founded the Thumbay Group in 1997 and established Gulf Medical University as its flagship institution a year later. As the only Indian to own and operate the largest private medical university outside India, his visionary leadership has strategically driven the Thumbay Group's remarkable growth, supported by a firm commitment to innovation, excellence and community welfare.

The UAE government and its rulers, too, have been exceptionally supportive of Indian businessmen and their visionary pursuits. Their invaluable support and cooperation have created a conducive environment for growth and innovation, allowing enterprises like the Thumbay Group to thrive.

The Remarkable Establishment

Originating from Mangalore, India, Dr. Moideen’s journey began with a chance encounter with a member of Ajman’s royal family, who sought innovative ideas to advance the Emirates' economy. Proposing an educational institution inspired by a model he had observed in Karnataka, India, Moideen was invited to establish a medical academic institution in Ajman. Within a year, Gulf Medical University was founded and quickly became a leading private medical university in the GCC. Today, almost 60 per cent of the UAE’s health professionals—encompassing doctors, nurses, dentists, and physiotherapists—are its alumni, and it is recognized as an Academic Health System for its excellence in healthcare, education, and research.

A Diversified Portfolio

At the heart of Thumbay Group’s success lies its unmatched expansion and well-diversified service portfolio. The group has expanded into 26 diverse segments, including the UAE's largest private academic hospital network, medical universities, clinics, daycare centres, laboratories, pharmacies, and hospitality ventures such as health clubs, coffee shops, optical shops, and flower shops. It now has over 110 touch-points across the seven emirates and partners with more than 70 global institutions. Under Dr. Moideen’s leadership, the healthcare arm has treated over 11 million patients and the university graduated over 4,000 students from 102 nationalities. Noteworthy initiatives such as Healthvarsity and the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare highlight its pioneering role in Ed-Tech and clinical AI training. Forward-Looking Vision-2028 In its Vision 2028, the group plans to introduce several new institutes and expand its global footprint by franchising Thumbay Healthcare into markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other GCC countries. Gulf Medical University will continue to innovate with new degree programs and the 2024 Pathway in Medicine, forging international partnerships. Upcoming initiatives include Clinics for Veterinary Medicine, Thumbay Institute of Autism, and the integration of alternative medicine. The healthcare divisions are also planning a comprehensive Oncology Center and an advanced Cosmetology Center while enhancing long-term care through an integrated strategy between the biggest hospital for physiotherapy, Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, and Thumbay University Hospital. Global Recognition Dr. Moideen's career is distinguished by numerous accolades and achievements. In 2024, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Mangalore University, and in 2022, he received the 'Vishwa Manya' award from the Maharaja of Mysore.

Under his leadership, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has achieved notable global recognition, ranking between 101 and 200 in both the ‘Quality Education’ and ‘Health & Wellbeing’ categories in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2023. The University also received the prestigious ‘Excellence in Research’ award from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) and is recognized among the UAE’s top 10 universities for health research. Additionally, the Thumbay Healthcare Division, a significant part of Dr. Moideen's ventures, earned the ‘JCI Enterprise Accreditation’ from the Joint Commission International- making it the fifth healthcare entity worldwide to receive this esteemed title. The Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, recognized as the UAE’s largest and most advanced CARF-accredited facility, further exemplifies the division’s commitment to excellence in healthcare.