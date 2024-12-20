Celebrate the Magic of the Season at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

The highlight of the New Year’s Eve celebration at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is the Tropical Gala Dinner, an event that combines elegance, glamour, and spectacular entertainment. Upon booking a stay, in-house guests are automatically invited to this exclusive event, which has quickly become the resort’s most anticipated celebration of the season. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the gala promises dazzling performances, live entertainment, and a breathtaking fireworks display at midnight.

Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, stepping into an atmosphere that exudes sophistication. The evening includes captivating dance performances, live music, and surprises to keep the energy high. As the clock strikes midnight, the skies over the resort light up with a fireworks display, offering a magical moment to usher in 2025.

For those who wish to continue the celebrations, the resort hosts a vibrant afterparty featuring DJs and mesmerising dancers. For younger guests, a delightful children’s party ensures they enjoy the fun with games, shows, and their own countdown, making it a night for the entire family to remember.

New Year’s Day Brunch: A Feast to Remember

The festivities continue on New Year’s Day with a sumptuous New Year’s Brunch at the resort’s signature Turquoise Restaurant. Exclusively available to in-house guests, the brunch features a gourmet spread of live carving stations and holiday-inspired beverages in an elegant, cosy setting. It is the perfect way to reflect on the past year while toasting new beginnings with loved ones.

A Destination of Elegance and Charm

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is more than just a resort — it is a destination that blends luxury, culture, and natural beauty. During the festive season, the property is adorned with decorations that complement its unique Andalusian, Arabian, and Turkish architectural styles. With 466 luxurious accommodations, including spacious suites and the opulent royal suite, the resort offers an idyllic retreat for families, couples, and travellers alike.

Unparalleled Entertainment and Experiences Throughout the holiday season, the resort offers vibrant entertainment, live performances, and seasonal activities that elevate the guest experience. From the lively children’s party on New Year’s Eve to indulgent culinary delights on New Year’s Day, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah ensures guests create cherished memories during their stay. A Year-End Celebration to Remember From the glamour of the Tropical Gala Dinner to the indulgence of the New Year’s Day Brunch, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable start to 2025. Let the beauty of the Arabian Gulf and the luxury of Rixos hospitality make this New Year truly magical. Booking Details Guests can experience these spectacular celebrations starting from AED 2,960 per room per night (terms and conditions apply). Both the Tropical Gala Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch are included exclusively for in-house guests.

To book your stay, visit Rixos.com, call +971 7 228 8844, or email reservation.rasalkhaimah@rixos.com