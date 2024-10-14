Burjeel Cancer Institute: Leading the Fight Against Breast Cancer in the UAE

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide, with approximately 2.26 million new cases and nearly 685,000 related deaths reported globally in 2020. As the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, early detection, advanced treatments, and holistic care have become crucial in the fight against the disease. The Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), serving over 5,000 oncology patients annually—including breast cancer patients—and conducting more than 10,000 radiotherapy sessions, stands at the forefront of breast cancer care in the UAE. Consolidating one of the largest cancer care networks under Burjeel Holdings, BCI offers 360-degree care, from diagnosis to survivorship programmes, reaffirming its leadership in comprehensive cancer care in the UAE.

The ‘Scan for Life’ Campaign

Every year, October is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, a time to educate the public about its impact on millions of lives. Proper awareness empowers individuals to take charge of their health and encourages open conversations about breast cancer.

A highlight of BCI’s efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is its ‘Scan for Life’ campaign, an initiative emphasising the importance of regular breast cancer screenings for early detection. This initiative aims to reach as many women as possible, educating them about the importance of breast cancer awareness and the necessity of regular screenings.

Throughout October, BCI will be offering mammograms and other preventive screenings through its signature Pink Truck, which will be making its way to multiple locations across the UAE. The truck serves as a mobile mammography unit, ensuring that screenings are easily accessible to women, even in underserved areas. As part of the initiative, complimentary mammograms will be provided along with education on self-examination, and breast cancer risk factors and prevention tips.

This mobile service is complemented by the comprehensive range of diagnostic services available at Burjeel Holdings’ facilities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Al Dhafra. Through these efforts, BCI aims to break down barriers and encourage women to prioritise regular screenings. “Early detection is key in successfully treating breast cancer. Our ‘Scan for Life’ campaign is designed to make preventive care accessible to every woman,” says Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, who has recently edited the book ‘Cancer Care in the United Arab Emirates’, which offers a comprehensive understanding of cancer care and management in the country.

Cutting-Edge Technological Offerings

A state-of-the-art facility that spans four floors and houses a dedicated breast cancer unit, BCI is equipped with advanced technology that offers precision, efficiency, and comfort in diagnosis and treatment. It uses HOLOGIC’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, which provides enhanced imaging to detect breast abnormalities. For radiotherapy, BCI employs the Elekta Versa HD™ Linear Accelerator, which delivers targeted radiation therapy. Another advanced system used is the Da Vinci Xi™ robotic surgical system, a cutting-edge technology that ensures precision in surgical interventions. BCI is also equipped with the Philips Ingenuity TOF PET scanner with 64-slice CT and the GE Discovery 860 SPECT-CT, which allow doctors to visualise cancerous lesions with clarity. These advanced diagnostic tools enable BCI to deliver personalised treatment plans based on the specific needs of each patient.

Housing specialised chemotherapy suites and surgical oncology clinics, patients are supported by a multidisciplinary team of over 50 specialists offering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, SRS, SBRT, and palliative care. BCI also offers advanced treatments such as targeted therapy and precision medicine, which are tailored to each patient’s genetic makeup.

The OncoHelix Co-Lab employs cutting-edge technologies such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Droplet Digital PCR, and Multicolor Flow Cytometry to conduct specialised tests that aid in the diagnosis and management of breast cancer. These technologies enable BCI to offer highly accurate and efficient diagnostic services, allowing for better treatment outcomes.

Patient Care and Privacy

At the heart of BCI’s offerings is its focus on providing personalised, patient-centered care. The institute’s Advanced Breast Cancer Services Unit offers consultations and diagnostic procedures such as radiology and mammograms for breast examinations. It also offers interventional radiology for various biopsy types when breast cancer is suspected, along with customised treatment plans tailored to each patient’s individual needs. For many women, visiting hospitals and undergoing breast examinations can be an uncomfortable experience. At BCI, the unit is staffed by female oncologists, surgeons, and radiologists who specialise in breast cancer care, ensuring that all women receive treatment in a comfortable and private environment. BCI’s support for patients does not end with diagnosis and treatment. To help individuals navigate the emotional challenges that may arise post-treatment, it offers a survivorship programme that provides ongoing support long after therapy has concluded. This programme focuses on enhancing the quality of life for survivors through continuous monitoring, psychological support, and wellness initiatives. As one of the leading cancer care centers in the region, BCI collaborates with international cancer research organisations and pharmaceutical companies to conduct high-quality clinical trials aimed at advancing cancer treatment. Breast Cancer Awareness While Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October is a focal point for promoting early detection, BCI’s commitment to breast cancer awareness and treatment extends throughout the year. The institute hosts community engagement events, educational seminars, and regular screening programmes. These initiatives aim to empower women with knowledge about breast cancer, dispel myths surrounding the disease, and encourage more women to undergo regular screenings. “Regular early screening for breast cancer with a mammogram, starting at age 40, is a crucial preventive step. It allows us to detect cancer before any symptoms appear, often when the lesion is too small to be seen or felt. Detecting cancer at this early stage makes treatment far more manageable and significantly improves survival and recovery rates,” said Prof. Al Shamsi. BCI remains committed to being a center of hope for cancer patients, offering world-class treatment options and attracting patients from across the region who seek advanced, integrated care. Through its multidisciplinary team, cutting-edge technology, and holistic approach, Burjeel Cancer Institute is transforming the landscape of breast cancer care in the UAE and beyond.

For appointments, screenings, or further information, visit burjeelmedicalcity.com or call 80023.