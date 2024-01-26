Building Dreams Creating Legacies

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM

Sobha Realty is Dubai’s leading real estate developer, founded by PNC Menon. With its long-standing legacy that started in 1976 in the Sultanate of Oman as an interior decoration firm, the company has dedicated itself to redefine the art of living in the region by building sustainable communities. From humble beginnings in India, Sobha Realty has since grown to become one of the premier real estate developers in Dubai.

Over the years, Sobha Realty has developed a leading reputation as a ‘backward-integrated’ company with all the key competencies and in-house resources to deliver a project from conception to completion. All projects are currently designed, developed, and constructed internally, including project management, architecture, metal glazing and woodworking services. The developer has widened its prospects into diverse verticals of real estate and construction, largely due to its core workforce of over 14,000 employees. At present, Sobha Realty is actively engaged in numerous luxurious real estate developments across Dubai – Sobha Hartland-II in MBR City, The S on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sea Haven at Dubai Harbour, Sobha One at the Ras Al Khor, and Sobha Reserve to name a few.

Sobha Realty's notable presence in the UAE emphasises the long-lasting relationship between the Arab nation and India, which is defined by their shared aspirations for progress and prosperity. This has made it possible for both countries to establish strong economic cooperation and interpersonal ties, fostering strategic partnerships in various sectors such as trade, investment, technology, and culture. The Indian community in the UAE has also played a vital role in shaping a diverse and inclusive society, with events, festivals, and celebrations from both nations being embraced to build a multicultural community. As a company with its roots in India and heavily invested in the UAE's real estate landscape, Sobha Realty stands as a proud contributor to cementing the ties between the two nations.

Today, the Sobha Realty brand has grown to be synonymous with unparalleled luxury living experiences. Each of its projects is designed and developed diligently, and embodies exquisite craftsmanship, exceeding international building standards and setting new benchmarks for the world's finest residential and commercial properties.

Sobha Realty's long-standing success in the industry is evident in its work. Using best practices like in-house skills, pre-cast technology to cut delivery times by 30 per cent, and meticulous planning in material sourcing during the design and engineering phases, the company has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to consistency and sustainable quality.