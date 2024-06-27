Building Careers with Innovative Approach

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM

At Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), education transcends traditional boundaries, offering a transformative experience that blends academic rigour with holistic development. Situated in a nurturing environment, the academy is distinguished by a dedicated faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring each student receives personalised attention. DCT's commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom, preparing future leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields. The college is making significant strides in providing credible, affordable certificate and advanced diploma courses in Tourism, Events, Culinary Arts, and Hospitality (Hotel Management). These programmes are recognised internationally, offering an alternative pathway to traditional degree programmes.

Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders

Established under the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), DCT has swiftly emerged as a beacon of vocational education excellence since welcoming its inaugural cohort in September 2018. Situated in the heart of Dubai at One Central, DCT offers affordable and credible full-time certificate and advanced diploma programmes specialising in tourism, hospitality, culinary arts, and events. Aligned with the UAE’s National Qualifications Framework (QFEmirates) and approved by the Ministry of Education, these programmes are meticulously crafted to nurture students' expertise and facilitate their seamless transition into the workforce.

DCT prides itself on a faculty comprising industry professionals renowned for their expertise and commitment to delivering unparalleled educational standards. With an average class size of 16 students, instructors provide personalised feedback and guidance, ensuring each student receives tailored support towards their career aspirations. Student well-being remains central, supported by dedicated Academic Advisors who conduct regular individual meetings to foster academic success. The Student Council further enhances the collegiate experience, promoting shared governance and community engagement within the vibrant DCT environment.

Preparing Students for Successful Careers

DCT takes a proactive approach to student preparation, emphasising practical learning from day one under the guidance of the Experiential Learning Manager. Integral to the curriculum are guaranteed, mandatory, credit-bearing internships that offer invaluable real-world experience in collaboration with industry partners, significantly enhancing career readiness and confidence.

Beyond internships, DCT provides comprehensive support to ensure students are well-equipped for their professional journeys. This includes networking opportunities, specialised workshops on CV writing, mock interviews, and the creation of e-portfolios—all essential elements to bolster job search skills and future career prospects.

DCT’s commitment to industry exposure is evident in its courses, which blend theoretical knowledge with hands-on training in tourism, hospitality, events, and culinary arts. Collaborations with diverse stakeholders secure internship programmes that pave the way for students to secure meaningful employment within the vibrant tourism ecosystem. Students also benefit from immersive site visits to renowned hotels, event venues, and culinary establishments, complemented by guest lectures from industry experts that offer invaluable insights and networking opportunities.

An annual career fair serves as a cornerstone event where DCT students, both current and alumni, connect directly with prominent figures in the tourism sector. Here, industry partners conduct interviews and provide information sessions about career opportunities in their organisation.

Additionally, DCT’s commitment to accessibility and excellence is underscored by its scholarship offerings, including significant discounts for graduates of UAE high schools and UAE Nationals. These initiatives not only reflect DCT’s dedication to quality education but also its integral role in supporting and nurturing local talent within the thriving tourism industry.

SUCCESS STORIES In May, DCT and its culinary arts students and instructors celebrated a triumphant achievement by winning three major awards—'Best Young Chef of The Year 2024,' 'Best Student Chef of 2024,' and 'Best Effort by a Culinary School'—along with 19 medals at the 27th Emirates International Salon Culinaire. DCT Alumni Adrian Paiva and Nour Amro have successfully transitioned from their studies at DCT to thriving careers, showcasing the effectiveness of vocational education combined with hands-on experience. Paiva, now with TEC Event Management, praises DCT's vocational training in events management: "The events course I took was led by industry experts who shared theoretical and practical experiences, igniting my passion for events. The learning and opportunities at DCT allowed me to fast-track my career. The college’s internship programme was a great starting point for my career, offering me hands-on experience and allowing me to put my learnings into practice. Now, I’m living the dream, travelling the world, and working with some of the most prestigious brands, all thanks to the solid foundation I got at DCT.” Amro, a chef de partie at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel DIFC, highlights the culinary arts programme: "DCT has been an invaluable part of my journey, providing me with the skills and knowledge that have opened doors to a fulfilling career,” she said. “The internship opportunities at DCT have been instrumental in shaping my professional path, and I’m truly grateful for the guidance and support I received here.” These success stories underscore DCT’s commitment to developing a dynamic and resourceful talent pool. The college’s comprehensive curriculum, affordable fees, and transparent application processes position it as a top vocational education provider in the region.

For more information, visit: https://dct.ac.ae