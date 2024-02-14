Bridging Cultures and Communities

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies, says that the BAPS Hindu Mandir is a testament to the enduring spirit of harmony and collaboration
In the capacity of Chairman and Managing Director of the Adil Group of Supermarkets, it is with immense pleasure that I extend a cordial reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the UAE for the auspicious occasion of inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.
Prime Minister Modi's visit holds profound significance, not merely in fortifying the bilateral ties between India and the UAE, but also in fostering cultural understanding and religious amity. The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple stands as a beacon, illuminating the deep cultural and historical affinities between India and the UAE.
The UAE has long embraced diverse communities and faiths, and the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi exemplifies the nation's steadfast dedication to fostering inclusivity and tolerance. This temple serves not only as a sanctuary for the Hindu community but also as a testament to the unity in diversity embraced by all residents of the UAE, regardless of creed.
We are honoured to have Prime Minister Modi grace this momentous occasion with his esteemed presence. His astute leadership and visionary approach have been instrumental in consolidating India's ties with nations worldwide, including the UAE. His visit underscores the robust bond between our two nations and reaffirms our shared commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration.
On behalf of the Adil Group of Supermarkets and the Indian community in the UAE, I express our heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering efforts in deepening the friendship between India and the UAE. We are confident that his visit will further galvanise bilateral cooperation across a spectrum of domains, including commerce, investment, and cultural exchange.
As we extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his UAE sojourn, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the historic inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and commemorating the rich tapestry of cultural heritage that unites our nations.
Tolerance is a virtue and an intrinsic part of the Islamic culture. It is observed at all levels — individual, organisational and national
While BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has built more than 1,500 magnificent temples all over the world, the first traditional Hindu sandstone temple in the Middle East is historic and unique, noted Brahmaviharidas Swami
Like other BAPS mandirs across the world, the UAE Indian community can now pride in this ‘lotus in the desert’ which celebrates the past, calibrates the present and creates the future
Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner of Kreston Menon, reflects on the significance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi, fostering spiritual tourism
Barjeel Geojit Financial Services is one of the few non-banking financial intermediaries licensed by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority to offer promotion and introduction of investment products and services
The iconic hand-carved traditional stone temple, assembled on site like a giant 3D jigsaw puzzle, is a celebration of architectural excellence and highlights the richness of ancient civilisations
Embracing diversity and fostering growth, ICAI Dubai Chapter celebrates a decade of excellenece alongside the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir