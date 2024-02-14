Bridging Cultures and Communities

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:14 PM

In the capacity of Chairman and Managing Director of the Adil Group of Supermarkets, it is with immense pleasure that I extend a cordial reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the UAE for the auspicious occasion of inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister Modi's visit holds profound significance, not merely in fortifying the bilateral ties between India and the UAE, but also in fostering cultural understanding and religious amity. The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple stands as a beacon, illuminating the deep cultural and historical affinities between India and the UAE.

The UAE has long embraced diverse communities and faiths, and the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi exemplifies the nation's steadfast dedication to fostering inclusivity and tolerance. This temple serves not only as a sanctuary for the Hindu community but also as a testament to the unity in diversity embraced by all residents of the UAE, regardless of creed.

We are honoured to have Prime Minister Modi grace this momentous occasion with his esteemed presence. His astute leadership and visionary approach have been instrumental in consolidating India's ties with nations worldwide, including the UAE. His visit underscores the robust bond between our two nations and reaffirms our shared commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration.

On behalf of the Adil Group of Supermarkets and the Indian community in the UAE, I express our heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering efforts in deepening the friendship between India and the UAE. We are confident that his visit will further galvanise bilateral cooperation across a spectrum of domains, including commerce, investment, and cultural exchange.

As we extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his UAE sojourn, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the historic inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and commemorating the rich tapestry of cultural heritage that unites our nations.