BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2020 – 2025

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:47 AM

The board of the Italian Chamber of Commerce In the UAE gathers some of the most important and influent business leaders and partners from the Italian Community in the UAE. Their mission is to reassure that the mission of the Chamber to foster development of Italian companies, services and products is reached, as well as responsible for the financial well-being of the Chamber.

Our board members are actively participating to the events of the Chamber, which represent an excellent opportunity for networking and business, meeting local associates and Italian companies participating at the various projects of the Chamber.

The board committee reunites once a month to discuss activities development and major issues at the offices of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE.

