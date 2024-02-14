BAPS women’s wing – An integral part, pride of Sanstha

The BAPS Women’s Wing functions in three departments: women, young women, and girls.

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) women’s wing focuses on empowering women through a range of activities and providing them a platform to connect, learn, and contribute to their communities.

BAPS women’s activities are presently running in more than thousands of women’s forums around the world wherein more than 10,000 women volunteers manage the spiritual and social activities run through these centres. The goal of these activities is the spiritual and social advancement of all women regardless of class and race.

BAPS Women’s Wing functions in three departments: women, young women, and girls. While much of the spiritual programmes remain the same throughout the three departments, each differs from a social and individual development perspective. To execute their tasks more efficiently and intelligently, BAPS women volunteers attend leadership training seminars. Here, they are given the skillset for social, moral, and educational service in society.

Geographically, BAPS Women’s Wing has active centres throughout India, the US, the UK, Europe, Africa, the Pacific and the Middle East. Each centre engages in various activities; examples include weekly spiritual assemblies, preparations for special festivals, spiritual discourses, satsang exams, community development initiatives, and community outreach activities.

The women have hosted numerous International Women’s Day activities with a range of high-profile guest speakers, inspiring the future generation of women.

A truly notable feature of the BAPS Women’s Wing is their in-house produced magazine, Premvati. Additionally, BAPS women produce newsletters, books, audio recordings, and videos for the education and advancement of women worldwide.

Previous accomplishments include massive disaster relief works worldwide, literacy campaigns, blood donation camps, education awareness, and counselling have all been successfully planned and executed under the leadership of the BAPS Women’s Wing.

The BAPS Women's Wing plays a vital role in empowering women.

The young women’s department has developed a customised programme for young women, BAPS WILL (Women’s Ideals for Learning and Living). This programme brings together remarkable stories and lectures of women from all walks of life for the inspiration of young women worldwide.

The girls’ department is focused on delivering lessons on Hindu values, Indian culture, educational motivation, and health awareness. Younger girls have also taken part in social service activities, such as anti-addiction drives, and environmental awareness campaigns.

Overall, the BAPS Women's Wing plays a vital role in empowering women, nurturing their talents, and enabling them to make a positive impact in their families and communities.