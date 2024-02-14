BAPS Hindu Mandir: New milestone in India-UAE relations, great contribution to humanity

Brahmaviharidas Swami has been actively involved in the project.

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:07 PM

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, a spiritual oasis for global harmony, has been built in line with the shared vision and values of India and the UAE, said Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, who devotedly heads the iconic temple project.

While BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has built more than 1,500 magnificent temples all over the world, the first traditional Hindu sandstone temple in the Middle East is historic and unique, noted Brahmaviharidas Swami.

“The BAPS Hindu Mandir is a miracle in the desert. An impossible dream has been realised as a result of the generosity and vision of the UAE’s rulers, the commitment of the Indian leadership, and the guidance of our spiritual gurus Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj,” said Brahmaviharidas Swami, who has been actively involved in the project, from writing letters to the UAE leadership requesting for a land, taking part in planning and designing an inclusive traditional temple, to overseeing the construction.

The emotionally charged journey of the temple started way back in 1997, when on April 5, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, envisioned a temple in Abu Dhabi during a visit to a desert in Sharjah, and less than two decades later, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the UAE’s allotment of land, much to the delight of the Indian community – the largest expat group in the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, graciously gifted a plot of land for the building of the temple.

Brahmaviharidas Swami noted that the UAE President is a gentle person with a big space in his heart.

“When we showed His Highness two plans of the Hindu temple with one looking like a conventional modern building and the other a traditional building carved out of stone, which would take years to make but would revive ancient art and culture.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: ‘If you’re building a temple, it should look like a temple’ and selected the plan for a traditional stone temple. His Highness gifted 13.5 acres for the temple, and another 13.5 acres were allotted for parking. The Ruler has a big space in his heart.”

Despite challenges faced, including the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the whole world came to a standstill, the work at BAPS Hindu Mandir continued in full steam.

Meanwhile, the progress of the temple was keenly monitored by the leadership of India and the UAE with several ministers visiting the site at regular intervals to ensure constant support to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi.

Today, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the architectural marvel in Abu Dhabi, stands as a glowing example of the deep-rooted friendship shared between both countries and signifies the importance of religious tolerance, cultural diversity, and peaceful coexistence.

“The temple highlights the close ties between the two leaders and the mutual respect between the two nations. It showcases the UAE’s commitment to promoting diversity and respecting different faiths by providing a dedicated space for Hindus to worship. It is indeed a great contribution to humanity.”

The traditional temple built according to the ancient Hindu ‘shilpa shastras’ with more than 30,000 carved stone pieces highlights the rich culture and history of India, key moments from the Indian epics Ramayana, and Mahabharata, and tales from Hindu scriptures and historical narratives, along with Arabic symbols. The temple features 250 value tales from Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian civilisations.

Brahmaviharidas Swami underlined the temple serves as a platform for cultural exchange and understanding between the Hindu community and the wider population in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“The seven spires of the temple represent the harmony of Hinduism through the seven deities of India. But it has a larger meaning, which is the unity of the seven emirates of this beautiful country. The temple provides an opportunity for people of different backgrounds to learn about Hinduism, its rituals, and values while exploring other civilisations through value tales and intricate artwork.”