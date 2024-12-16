ATME Offers New Investment Window

Alex Lola, Chief Executive Officer of ATME

Alex Lola, Chief Executive Officer of ATME, said the innovative platform is well-positioned to be a key driver in the evolution of the regional financial landscape by creating new oppor-tunities for businesses and investors.

“We help businesses attract the capital they need to grow by providing an efficient alterna-tive to traditional methods, such as issuing bonds, which are often costly, time-consuming, and require large-scale funding. With ATME, they can raise funds more quickly and at a lower cost, opening the door to capital markets for more enterprises and enabling economic growth. For investors, we provide access to a broader range of alternative assets, previously unavailable through traditional markets.” Lola told Khaleej Times during an interview.

ATME operates as a digital marketplace that allows issuers to convert real-world as¬sets such as commodities, private equity, real estate and more into tokens stored on a private block-chain and available for trad¬ing within a regulated environment.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you please introduce ATME and elaborate on its value proposition for businesses and investors?

ATME is a licensed digital assets exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) that connects businesses seeking new funding channels with investors looking to diversify into alternative investments. We help businesses raise capital and reach a wider investor base through the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Tokens backed by real-world assets represent a more convenient form of traditional financial instruments, such as debt, notes, commercial papers and more, whose records are stored on a blockchain.

For investors, our platform opens new doors to portfolio diversification. Through fractionalisation, we lower the capital required for investment, making high-value asset classes more accessible to more participants.

How do you envision ATME’s role in the regional investment landscape, especially in regard to digital assets?

ATME is well-positioned to be a key driver in the evolution of the regional financial landscape by creating new opportunities for businesses and investors.

We help businesses attract the capital they need to grow by providing an efficient alternative to traditional methods, such as issuing bonds, which are often costly, time-consuming, and require large-scale funding. With ATME, they can raise smaller amounts more quickly and at a lower cost, opening the door to capital markets for more enterprises and enabling economic growth.

For investors, we provide access to a broader range of alternative assets, previously unavailable through traditional markets. As a regulated platform operating on a private blockchain, ATME ensures both security and compliance, offering a trusted environment for issuers and investors to participate. By working differently from traditional institutions, we are growing the market through enhanced access and inclusivity.

Additionally, we support businesses throughout the entire capital-raising process. From advisory on deal structuring to token minting and distribution, we ensure that issuers can enter capital markets efficiently and effectively. Our platform simplifies the process and ensures that every step aligns with the highest standards of compliance and security.

How is ATME combining the principles of traditional finance with blockchain technology to make regional capital markets more efficient and inclusive for businesses and investors?

ATME integrates the structure of traditional finance with blockchain technology to transform how capital is raised and invested. By tokenising real-world assets, we offer businesses and investors a new approach to participating in capital markets.

Tokenisation enhances accessibility and liquidity by lowering investment thresholds. For instance, high-value assets like base metals or different types of private equity, can be fractionalised, allowing investors to participate with as little as $10,000. This lower cheque size attracts a broader pool of investors, which in turn drives liquidity. With more participants able to buy and sell smaller units, capital markets become more active and dynamic to provide investors with flexibility and businesses with efficient access to capital.

Please explain how important is regulatory compliance in the digital asset space, and how ATME ensures adherence to regulatory frameworks to build trust with users.

Regulatory compliance is vital in the digital asset space as it establishes the transparency, oversight, and trust necessary to protect participants and ensure the legitimacy of transactions.

While tokenisation has existed for years, the effective work of platforms like ATME only became viable with the emergence of robust regulatory frameworks. In April 2023, the CBB expanded its regulatory framework to govern digital token offerings that exhibit characteristics of securities. These clear regulations will allow issuers to raise capital knowing that the process is compliant and provide investors with the assurance that their interests are safeguarded.

ATME’s platform runs in full compliance with CBB’s regulations. We have implemented rigorous Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks to ensure that only verified participants access our exchange. This alignment with the regulatory standards not only enhances trust but also solidifies ATME’s position as a secure and credible platform for digital token offerings.

How is tokenisation driving global interest within different industries and facilitating new growth opportunities?

Tokenisation is transforming industries by making capital markets more liquid for businesses and more accessible for investors, leading to economic growth. The flexibility it offers is generating considerable interest across sectors like energy, mining, and even intellectual property.

In base metals, for example, physical assets like copper stockpiles can be converted into tradable tokens, offering investors fractional ownership of these commodities without the need to care about custody. As more investors buy these tokens and trade them on secondary markets, it enhances liquidity. By increasing access for both businesses and investors, tokenisation accelerates capital flow, supports growth, and fosters economic development.

How does tokenisation differ from traditional crowdfunding, and what unique advantages does it offer to businesses? While both tokenisation and crowdfunding are methods of raising capital, they operate differently and cater to distinct types of investors and financial structures. Crowdfunding platforms typically focus on helping small businesses or early-stage ventures secure funding for new projects or operational needs. They rely on pooling small contributions from a large number of individuals, often in exchange for rewards or non-tradable equity. Crowdfunding investors cannot trade their shares on secondary markets In contrast, ATME enables businesses to tokenise real-world assets that offer stakes in high-value holdings. Tokenisation creates digital financial instruments that represent ownership, profit-sharing rights, or other tangible benefits. These tokenised assets are tradable on regulated secondary markets, allowing investors to flexibly adjust their portfolios and exit their investments. How do you guarantee the security and transparency of your platform to ensure confidence for both issuers and investors? ATME’s platform is built on a private blockchain and adheres to strict regulatory compliance. Unlike public blockchains, our permissioned blockchain allows only verified participants to access and interact within the platform. Every transaction is recorded on a tamper-proof ledger, ensuring that data cannot be altered once created. Additionally, we are in discussions to have the nodes of our private blockchain installed within Bahrain Clear. Having them as an independent validator will add another layer of authenticity to our operations. Furthermore, our rigorous KYC and AML checks provide confidence by ensuring that the issuers are aware of their investors, while investors can trust that the issuer is a legitimate business. Blockchain technology brings significant advantages that further enhance the transparency and efficiency of our platform. Transactions are governed by smart contracts, which follow pre-set rules. The immutability of data guarantees its integrity, while the speed of execution allows transactions to be processed instantly, improving overall efficiency. Furthermore, the legal framework governing our private blockchain ensures that purchasing tokens on our platform constitutes a legally binding transaction. How do you see tokenisation gain further traction across regional economies? Tokenisation has the potential to significantly impact regional economies by broadening access to capital and unlocking new opportunities for businesses and investors. For businesses, especially medium-sized enterprises, it reduces traditional barriers to raising funds. This means more companies can invest in expanding operations, creating jobs, and contributing to economic development. Investors gain the ability to participate in high-value asset classes like real estate, private equity and commodities, with smaller capital. Citibank data shows that 24 per cent of family offices globally are already investing in digital assets, with 37 per cent in Asia Pacific planning to explore these opportunities in the near future. This growing appetite for alternative investments highlights a shift toward digital solutions that offer more accessibility.

Regulatory support is another critical factor accelerating tokenization in the region. Frameworks established by regulators provide the oversight needed to build trust among businesses and investors.