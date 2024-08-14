Art Galleries: The Joy of Everlasting Beauty

Art display at Cross Border Art Gallery.

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM

Showcasing world-class exhibitions and attracting the finest works of renowned Artists, the UAE is becoming an epicentre for art in all forms. Be it the subtle colours in abstract Art or well-curated calligraphy all forms of Art are now becoming an important pArt of living spaces. A piece of art brings much joy to the owner and adds vibrancy to any living space. The art galleries in Dubai continue to grow and have become a haven for new and renowned artists from across the world.

CanvasArt Gallery

Sameera Raja

“Our experience at Art Dubai and Art Abu Dhabi has been phenomenal,”says Sameera Raja.

Raja is an art enthusiast who has brought much joy to the people of Karachi, UAE and Abu Dhabi by the exquisite display of Art work by renowned Artists.

An architect by profession and with a flair for Art, Raja in 1999 stArted her own Gallery in the mega city of Karachi. She realised that the people in Karachi needed to enjoy art like it was being done in other parts of Pakistan. By bringing art and works of artists from around the country, she stared an era of building a much needed awareness and understanding of art.

An art piece by Canvas Gallery

The CanvasGallery has been a part of Art Dubai exhibitions since 2014, and last year CanvasGallery also exhibited Art work in Abu Dhabi.

“In 2019, when we had taken Hamra Abbas work to Art Dubai, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minster of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited our booth and spoke to me about the Art work from Pakistan at length, and our booth became one of the most photographed booth. The photograph was on the masthead of Art Dubai for couple of years and this was indeed a proud moment for Pakistan. Our booths are always one of the most photographed booths and they always garner a lot of attention. The Gallery is always in the top 10 booths of the exhibition”

The CanvasGallery has delighted the people of UAE by bringing exquisite and much sought after work of accomplished Artists like Hamra Abbas, Bushra Waqas Khan, Muzamil Rohail to name a few. Raja believes that exhibiting works of solo artists brings more substance to the exhibition as compared to exhibiting works of several artists put together. To her the booth might not look so strong, if you have a broad spectrum of artists it doesn’t seem so well curated so working with solo artists is very rewarding and well received. Canvas Gallery has always maintained booths of solo artists and this has led to a huge footfall.

“The fact that we are the only Gallery from Pakistan and yet we get a lot of footfall in a place like Art Dubai and Art Abu Dhabi, is very encouraging. There are so many galleries from the region and yet we get a lot of footfall, appreciation and art enthusiasts. This for us is very encouraging and very exciting and heady. It is heady because one feels it’s not just the art we are representing but it’s our country we are representing. Everything we do is Pakistani, the clothes that I wear, the bag that I carry, and it feels so proud when people want to know more about our country. So it’s not only the art in the booth but I feel we are really representing a segment of Pakistan. A proud Pakistani bringing a proud moment to people outside Pakistan.”

“Art has always flourished. The fact that we have so any artists, we have so many institutions, we have so many places where art is exhibited, for me that is great. The fact that we have people who are going abroad for masters, for residencies, going to museums, to galleries, indicate that art is flourishing and when an artist can make a living through a career in Art then we can safely say that art is flourishing in the true sense.”

Exhibition being curated.

Cross Borders Art Gallery

fawad Durrani

“The UAE has established itself as a thriving market for art, offering a dynamic and diverse platform for artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts alike. Overall the UAE presents a compelling environment for the growth and sustenance of the Art market, offering opportunities for Artists to showcase their work, collectors to invest in art, and enthusiasts to engage with a vibrant artistic community,” says Fawad Durrani.

The transition from a banker to starting an Art Gallery has been a significant shift for Durrani. For Durrani transiting into the art world has typically involved conducting researches on the art market, industry trends, and potential business opportunities.

“We have artists from around the world approaching us for exhibitions or to showcase their creations. This unique approach allows us to curate a diverse and dynamic collection that reflects a global perspective on art.”