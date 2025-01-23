Al Basma British School Abu Dhabi Fostering Excellence

Al Basma British School in Abu Dhabi is committed to fostering excellence in every aspect of its educational journey, building on its current ADEK rating of Very Good. With an unwavering focus on continuous improvement, the school is enhancing academic outcomes, broadening student opportunities, and promoting well-being, sustainability, and talent development.

Adhering to Rigorous UK Standards

As a British Schools Overseas (BSO) institution, Al Basma adheres to the rigorous academic standards set by the UK education system. This ensures that students are provided with a high-quality education that is globally recognised. The school’s commitment to maintaining these standards guarantees that students are well-prepared for further studies and future careers, both locally and internationally.

Raising Academic Outcomes

At the heart of Al Basma’s drive for excellence is its commitment to raising academic outcomes. The school has enriched its curriculum to offer a more diverse and engaging educational experience. In addition to its rigorous academic program, Al Basma has secured a team of highly qualified teachers, the majority being british educated and trained themselves, ensuring that students receive top-tier instruction across all subjects. To further support students, academic clinics and after-school and vacation sessions provide additional learning opportunities, ensuring every student has the resources they need to succeed.

Expanding Career Paths

Al Basma is also dedicated to offering students a wider range of career pathways. The school now offers an extensive selection of GCSE and A-level courses, alongside vocational qualifications such as BTECs at both GCSE and A-level. This expanding curriculum allows students to tailor their learning to their interests and career aspirations, preparing them for success in a rapidly changing world. Our open evening for 2025-26 is on Wednesday 5th February; contact Mr Sean on vpsecondary@albasmaschool if you’d like to find out more.

Fostering Talent Beyond the Classroom

Al Basma’s commitment to excellence extends beyond academics. The school offers a diverse array of extracurricular activities, enrichment sessions, and educational trips to help students discover and nurture new talents. Regular visits from industry professionals and guest speakers provide further opportunities for students to engage with the world beyond the classroom, inspiring them to explore their passions and develop skills for the future.

Recognising Achievement

Al Basma takes great pride in celebrating the achievements of its students, both academic and non-academic. The school holds termly award ceremonies that recognize and reward the dedication, hard work, and accomplishments of its students. These events not only motivate students but also foster a sense of pride and community within the school.

Focus on Sustainability

In line with its commitment to shaping responsible global citizens, Al Basma places a strong emphasis on sustainability. Through dedicated environmental initiatives and awareness campaigns, the school teaches students the importance of sustainability and empowers them to take positive actions in their communities and beyond.

Prioritising Well-being

The well-being of students is a top priority at Al Basma. The school has recently appointed a team of student Well-being Ambassadors who are dedicated to promoting mental health and supporting their peers. This initiative is part of a broader focus on creating a nurturing environment where students feel safe, supported, and able to thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Supporting Students through Alumni Networks Al Basma is proud to have recently formed its alumni network, which has already begun offering valuable support to current students. Former students are now beginning to contribute to an extensive career support network, providing mentorship, internships, and career advice. This initiative strengthens the school’s commitment to long-term student success, bridging the gap between education and future professional opportunities. As Al Basma British School continues to strive for excellence, it remains committed to providing a world-class education that prepares students for a bright and successful future. With a focus on academic achievement, holistic development, well-being, community engagement, and strong alumni support, the school is poised to achieve even greater success in the years ahea Building Strong Partnerships Al Basma recognises the importance of strong partnerships between parents, teachers, and the wider school community. The Parent Teacher Team (PTT) plays a vital role in supporting the school’s vision and fostering a collaborative environment. Through regular communication and joint initiatives, the PTT ensures that students receive the best possible support both at school and at home. A Community at the Heart Finally, at Al Basma, the school community is at the heart of everything it does. The leadership team is committed to continuously engaging with parents and local stakeholders, actively seeking their views to ensure that the school’s direction meets the evolving needs of the community. Through regular consultations and open communication, Al Basma remains agile, adapting its approach to reflect the aspirations and future requirements of both its students and the wider community. If you have any views you’d like to share please contact our principal Sharon.

principal.abbs@albasmaschool.ae