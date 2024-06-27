ADIB Crossed 1 Million Users on its Mobile Banking Application

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 11:17 AM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced a new digital milestone surpassing one million registered users on its mobile app. This marks a 100 per cent increase from 500,000 users in 2021, reflecting the growing popularity of ADIB’s digital banking platform.

The bank has recently seen more new-to-bank customers opening their account using the mobile application and 80 per cent of the client base now actively using ADIB’s digital offerings. In response to the growing demand for convenient account opening, ADIB has launched an improved account opening journey leveraging Emirates Facial Recognition (EFR) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

New customers can scan their Emirates ID and provide personal details along with a selfie to open an account instantly. Customers will subsequently receive a digital personalized debit card that can be accessed immediately through their mobile wallet.

The bank prioritises continuous development, adding 54 new features to the mobile app in the past year alone. These features cater to evolving customer needs and include functionalities like IPO subscriptions, push notifications, enhanced consumer protection measures, and robust security protocols for transactions.

Fernando Plaza Lopez, Chief Digital Officer, ADIB, said: “Reaching one million mobile app users is a significant achievement, and ADIB remains committed to continuous improvement. By prioritising innovation and user experience, we strive at ADIB to make banking seamless and accessible for all our clients. By leveraging EFR, OCR, and real-time integrations, we are streamlining the process and offering a more personalised banking experience.” Plaza added: “We believe this is a significant step forward in making banking faster, easier, and more accessible for everyone. By popular demand, this journey also enables customers to open our new and improved Ghina Savings Account, which now offers a chance to win a million dirhams every month, in addition to 45 other monthly cash prizes.” ADIB integrates AI technology into its mobile application to offer a more personalised banking experience, allowing customers to receive customised lifestyle offers from SmartDeals. The bank has recently enhanced its mobile app with an improved layout and more intuitive navigation, including user-friendly journeys, enhanced security features, and more than 150 services available.

The bank has implemented several strategic initiatives to enhance the mobile app experience. Additionally, it became the first bank in the UAE to offer remote account opening for SMEs through mobile app. This innovative feature streamlines the process for businesses, eliminating the need for branch visits and physical documentation.