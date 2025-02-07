Accolade for Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and Dr Bubbles Kandhari: Dubai Quality Group presents the UAE Innovation Award to Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai

Dr Bubbles Kandhari photographed with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ambassador of India to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, Surender Singh Kandhari and other guests at the prestigious award ceremony.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai and Dr Bubbles Kandhari, have been recognised with two prestigious accolades at the Dubai Quality Group Awards, held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum presenting a Emirates Women Award 2024 to Dr Bubbles Kandhari at a prestigious ceremony in Dubai.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai received the UAE Innovation Award by the Dubai Quality Group, acknowledging the Gurudwara’s ongoing efforts in fostering innovation and promoting the spirit of tolerance within the UAE community. The award was presented during a grand ceremony, where Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, expressed his gratitude for this recognition.

“We are truly humbled to receive the UAE Innovation Award, which reinforces our commitment to serving the community and promoting harmony. At Guru Nanak Darbar, we strive to embody the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, where innovation and compassion go hand in hand to foster a culture of peace and unity,” said Surender Singh Kandhari.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai is one of the largest and most prominent Sikh temples in the Middle East. Known for its commitment to serving the community, the Gurudwara hosts various educational, social, and charitable initiatives aimed at promoting peace, tolerance, and unity across cultures and faiths.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari, an influential leader in the community, was also honoured with the Emirates Women Award 2024 by Dubai Quality Group for her outstanding contributions to social service. This recognition highlights her dedication to empowering others and promoting humanitarian work, especially within the Sikh community.

“It is an immense honor to receive the Emirates Women Award, and I share this achievement with all the incredible people who have supported and inspired me along the way. The work we do at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and through my other philanthropic endeavours is driven by love, service, and a shared belief in making a positive difference in the world,” said Dr Bubbles Kandhari.

The awards, presented in a ceremony attended by Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE; dignitaries and industry leaders, serve as a testament to the exceptional work of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai and Dr Bubbles Kandhari in promoting community welfare and contributing to the UAE’s vision of tolerance and coexistence.

Thanking the Rulers of UAE, both Dr Surender and Dr Bubbles Kandhari said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for their visionary leadership in fostering a culture of tolerance, innovation, and interfaith harmony in the UAE. Their unwavering support has enabled us to continue our mission of community service and humanitarian efforts.”

Both recipients have long been at the forefront of initiatives that bring people together and foster understanding, with Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai being a hub for interfaith dialogue and humanitarian action across the UAE. What is the Emirates Women Award The Emirates Women Award was launched in 2003 under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The Emirates Women Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group (DQG) has launched the 20th Cycle of Emirates Women Award to recognise and empower women in the UAE. The Emirates Women Subgroup, chaired by Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, invites women leaders who have excelled in their fields, from both emirates and residents, to participate. The award accepts submissions from corporate entities, Businesswomen, and professional Women who have excelled in their fields to apply. UAE Innovation Award explained The UAE Innovation Award was launched in 2016 to acknowledge innovative initiatives in government and private sector entities across the UAE and Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region. The award fosters a culture of innovation within entities to raise their level of innovative practices based on integrated innovation framework and standards and its objectives include: