A Vision for Equitable Collaborations and Innovative Growth

Group of Indian / Asian college students studying over the grass in the campus.

India, with its world’s largest youth population, is at a critical juncture in its educational evolution. As it strides forward on the path to becoming a prominent player in the global education landscape, the country’s higher education system is transforming rapidly. With 42 million students already enrolled in higher education institutions, the Indian government is aiming to raise its Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) to 50 per cent by 2035. This ambitious target indicates the potential for massive change, yet challenges like capacity constraints and regional disparities persist.

Key reforms, such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, are shaping this vision. The NEP introduces reforms that focus on quality, accessibility, and inclusivity in education. However, for India to truly transition from being a talent exporter to a global talent hub, the global education ecosystem must rethink its approach. Innovative models of transnational education, equitable global collaborations, and a recalibration of research priorities are necessary to ensure that India’s vast potential is realised.

Equitable Global Collaborations: A Game-Changer

As India embarks on this transformative journey, equitable global partnerships will be crucial. Traditionally, international collaborations with Indian universities have been largely transactional, centred around student recruitment. While this model has benefited foreign institutions, it has not addressed systemic issues in the Indian education system, such as the chronic brain drain of highly skilled graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

A shift is occurring, as evidenced by initiatives like joint PhD programmes. For example, the University of Sussex’s proposal for joint PhD programmes presents a potential solution to India’s capacity constraints. These collaborations allow Indian students to access world-class research opportunities and faculty without needing to leave their hometowns. Such programmes represent a paradigm shift, where global institutions become active partners, not just markets.

The focus must also shift towards underserved areas. About 57.2 per cent of India’s outbound students come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, underscoring the need for global institutions to engage with universities in these regions. By developing meaningful partnerships with these universities, international institutions can play a pivotal role in reducing educational inequalities and fostering regional development.

Beyond Student Recruitment: Building Collaborative Ecosystems

India’s higher education engagement with the world has often been limited to student recruitment, but this model must evolve. Global top universities like the University of Southampton, which is launching a comprehensive campus in Delhi’s National Capital Region, are taking a more integrated approach. These institutions are not just recruiting students from India; they are investing in the country’s educational ecosystem by offering an alternative to the brain drain. By setting up campuses in India, these institutions create opportunities for students to receive world-class education locally, and simultaneously contribute to strengthening India’s higher education infrastructure.

Similarly, institutions like Deakin University and the University of Wollongong have set up campuses in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), establishing strong research and enterprise ecosystems. These branch campuses are a testament to the potential for international partnerships that focus not just on recruitment, but on creating long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations. By building institutional resources in India, these models redefine transnational education, offering students access to international knowledge without having to leave their country.

Research Collaborations: Bridging the Gap

One of the most significant opportunities for global partnerships lies in research. India contributes 13.7 per cent of the world’s scientific output, yet its research ecosystem remains undervalued due to issues like insufficient funding and bureaucratic obstacles. Tackling these challenges requires more than just national reform; it requires global cooperation.

A recent UK-India roundtable, held in November 2024, highlighted the gaps in joint funding opportunities between India and global research entities. Both governments must work together to resolve these funding issues, facilitating stronger collaborations in high-impact areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence. These partnerships would not only address global challenges but also bolster India’s research ecosystem, allowing it to develop solutions with far-reaching global impacts.

The upcoming UK-India Free Trade Agreement, in its final stages of negotiation, holds great promise for strengthening research collaborations. By creating a more conducive environment for joint research initiatives, the agreement can act as a catalyst for innovation, offering Indian researchers the tools and support they need to make meaningful contributions on the global stage.

Fostering Innovation in Education: A Shared Responsibility

India’s educational transformation is not just the responsibility of the Indian government or its universities. It is a global responsibility. As the world’s largest democracy and most populous country, India’s rise as a global education powerhouse will benefit not only its own citizens but also the global community. Investing in India’s educational system is investing in a future where knowledge transcends borders and progress is driven by collaboration. This vision will be at the heart of the upcoming QS India Summit 2025 in Goa, which will bring together 400 university leaders and government representatives from around the world. The summit will focus on creating equitable educational partnerships, advancing research, and driving innovation in education. It will provide a platform for leaders to collaborate on strategies that will strengthen India’s position in the global education landscape. The Union Budget 2025-26, set to be presented on February 1, 2025, is another vital step in this transformation. Last year, the Indian government allocated Rs 47,620 crore for higher education, a 7.99 per cent increase from the previous year. This budget allocation focused on strengthening central universities and institutes of national importance, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure. Additionally, the budget introduced several initiatives, such as the education loan scheme, a revised skill loan model, and a youth internship initiative, all aimed at empowering students and fostering educational innovation. A Call for Collaborative Action India’s journey to becoming a global education superpower is not a distant dream. It is a shared opportunity for the world to engage with India in meaningful, equitable ways. By focusing on global collaborations that extend beyond student recruitment to include research, innovation, and infrastructure development, India can become a true leader in global higher education. However, this transition requires a collective effort. Government bodies, universities, and international partners must come together to create lasting, meaningful partnerships that foster knowledge-sharing and innovation. This is not just about building capacity; it is about building a more equitable, inclusive, and future-ready education system that can meet the needs of a rapidly changing world. India’s educational transformation is already underway. As the world’s largest democracy, India’s success in this endeavour will be a triumph not just for the nation, but for the global community as well. Investing in India’s education system today is investing in the shared prosperity of tomorrow. The time for action is now.

