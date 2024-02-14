A Vision for a Cleaner Greener World

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:28 PM

With the growing urgency of environmental issues worldwide, organisations are increasingly recognising the importance of embracing sustainability as a core value. Among these organisations, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) has emerged as a leading advocate for environmental stewardship, integrating sustainability into its core values and practices.

At the heart of BAPS' commitment to sustainability lies a deep-rooted ethos of reverence for nature and a recognition of the interconnectedness of all living beings. Rooted in the teachings of Hinduism, which emphasise the sanctity of all life forms and the interconnectedness of humans and nature, BAPS views environmental conservation as a sacred duty and an integral part of its spiritual mission.

One of the key ways in which BAPS promotes sustainability is through awareness programming aimed at educating and empowering communities to protect and nurture the environment they share. Tree-planting initiatives are a cornerstone of BAPS' environmental work, with thousands of trees being planted each year in communities around the world. These tree-planting campaigns not only help to combat deforestation and mitigate climate change but also provide valuable habitat for wildlife and enhance the beauty of the local landscape.

In addition to tree-planting initiatives, BAPS organises recycling campaigns and waste reduction programmes to encourage communities to adopt more sustainable practices. Recycling bins are placed strategically in BAPS facilities, and educational workshops are conducted to teach individuals about the importance of recycling and proper waste management. By raising awareness about the environmental impact of waste and promoting recycling as a solution, BAPS empowers communities to take meaningful action to reduce their ecological footprint.

Furthermore, BAPS places a strong emphasis on energy and water conservation, recognising the importance of responsible resource management in preserving the environment. Energy-saving measures such as the installation of solar panels and energy-efficient lighting are implemented in BAPS temples and facilities worldwide, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. Similarly, water conservation initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and water recycling help to minimise water wastage and ensure sustainable use of this precious resource.

Beyond its operations, BAPS is actively involved in community outreach and engagement efforts aimed at promoting sustainability on a broader scale. Environmental education programmes are conducted in schools and community centres, teaching individuals about the importance of environmental conservation and empowering them to become stewards of the environment in their communities. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and activism, BAPS seeks to inspire positive change and promote sustainability

globally.

BAPS' commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in its core values and spiritual teachings. Through awareness programming, tree-planting initiatives, recycling campaigns, and energy and water conservation efforts, BAPS promotes environmental stewardship and empowers communities to protect and nurture the environment they share.

By integrating sustainability into its mission and practices, BAPS demonstrates its dedication to creating a more sustainable and harmonious world for future generations.