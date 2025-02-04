A New Era of Luxury Hospitality with Aviyana

As Sri Lanka commemorates its 77th Independence Day, the nation stands at a pivotal moment in its history—one defined by resilience, progress, and a renewed vision for the future. In this spirit of transformation, Aviyana, Sri Lanka’s first-ever 7-star luxury hotel, is set to redefine the island’s hospitality landscape, ushering in a new chapter of unparalleled luxury, sustainability, and investment opportunities.

Sri Lanka: A Nation Rooted in Legacy and Progress

Since gaining independence in 1948, Sri Lanka has emerged as a global beacon of cultural heritage and natural beauty. From its pristine beaches to the lush highlands, the island continues to captivate travelers seeking both serenity and adventure.

Today, as the country steps into a new era of economic growth and tourism expansion, the unveiling of Aviyana marks a pivotal chapter in Asian ultra-luxury hospitality and real estate. Nestled amidst the scenic Knuckles Mountain Range in Udispattuwa, Kandy, Aviyana is a tribute to Sri Lanka’s grandeur. More than a luxury retreat, it is an experience designed for discerning travelers, investors, and global celebrities alike. With an investment model that combines partial and full ownership options, Aviyana is redefining property ownership in the hospitality sector, offering investors guaranteed rental returns, free maintenance, and exclusive privileges.

"Aviyana is more than a hotel; it is a legacy project designed to redefine Sri Lanka’s position in the world of ultra-luxury hospitality," says Dr Thisara Hewawasam, Chairman of Aviyana.

A New Benchmark for Luxury: Sri Lanka’s First 7-Star Hotel

Sri Lanka has long been known for its boutique resorts and high-end hospitality offerings. However, Aviyana takes this legacy a step further, bringing a world-class 7-star luxury experience to the heart of the island. Set to open in 2025, Aviyana has already captured international attention, with BBC featuring its ambitious vision for hospitality and investment opportunities.

Aviyana is a lifestyle sanctuary where opulence meets sustainability. Each chalet is an architectural masterpiece, designed with meticulous attention to detail, integrating modern comforts with the breathtaking natural beauty of its surroundings. With private infinity pools, spa retreats, Ayurvedic wellness experiences, and VIP concierge services, Aviyana is poised to attract global high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity and serenity.

A Premier Investment Opportunity with 20% ROI

Aviyana is not just about redefining hospitality — it is also an elite investment opportunity. Designed as Sri Lanka’s most prestigious real estate investment model, Aviyana offers investors a fixed monthly return of up to LKR4.15 million, with a guaranteed 20 per cent return on investment (ROI) on investments starting from LKR10 million upwards.

With partial and full ownership opportunities, investors benefit from lifetime passive income, free maintenance, zero utility costs, and exclusive privileges, making Aviyana an unparalleled investment proposition in Sri Lanka’s growing tourism economy. Strategic Partnerships and Investment Potential Aviyana is not just a milestone for Sri Lanka — it is a global project that has attracted the interest of international investors. The property’s joint venture with the House of Nahyan, the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi, further solidifies its standing as a premier destination for luxury travel and investment. With the backing of some of the world’s most influential investment groups, Aviyana is set to place Sri Lanka on the global map for ultra-luxury hospitality. For investors, Aviyana offers an unmatched opportunity to be part of Sri Lanka’s hospitality renaissance. The hotel’s partial ownership model allows stakeholders to earn a fixed monthly return while enjoying world-class amenities and an appreciation in property value. With Sri Lanka experiencing a resurgence in tourism and international business, investing in Aviyana means securing a piece of the island’s most prestigious real estate. Invest in the Future of Luxury in Sri Lanka Aviyana invites investors, travelers, and global entrepreneurs to be part of this extraordinary journey. With exclusive investment opportunities and a landmark opening in 2025, Aviyana is poised to become a legacy project that stands as a testament to Sri Lanka’s bright and luxurious future. Led by Dr Thisara Hewawasam, Chairman; Kavinda Abeyrathne, CEO; Thakshila Nadeeshani, COO; and Shezad Hameed, Director of Operations, Aviyana; is poised to become Sri Lanka’s most iconic hospitality venture, embodying excellence and visionary leadership.

Join us as we celebrate Sri Lanka’s independence and embark on a journey toward a new era of hospitality excellence.