A MONTH OF CELEBRATIONS!

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM

Heartiest congratulations to Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its citizens on the 78th Independence Day of the country; a day of Dedication and Pride for the people of Pakistan for being one of the bravest nations on earth and I feel proud to be part of this beautiful nation, said Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, President, Pakistan Social Centre, Sharjah. To cherish the ones who made our independence possible and to celebrate the glory of freedom, Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah is maintaining the tradition of bringing the community together by organising several events throughout the month of August, including Sports Competition, Independence Day Celebrations, Cultural Activities, Azaadi I extend my invitation to Pakistani community members and people from other nations to join us for the celebrations.