A legacy of innovation and prosperity

As the UAE marks its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Malabar Gold & Diamonds joins the nation in celebrating this historic milestone. This day is not merely a commemoration of the UAE’s formation but a testament to its extraordinary journey, groundbreaking achievements, and visionary leadership, which have transformed it into a global symbol of progress, prosperity, and innovation.

At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we are privileged to be part of the UAE’s dynamic community. With our international operations headquartered at the iconic Malabar International Hub (MIH) in Dubai Gold Souq, our journey in the UAE mirrors the nation’s own path of growth, resilience, and excellence. Since launching our first showroom in the UAE in 2008, we have grown into the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally, with a strong presence of over 370 showrooms across 13 countries. This incredible journey has been powered by the UAE’s nurturing business environment and wealth of opportunities, which have inspired us to push boundaries and scale new heights.

Eid Al Etihad is not just a moment to honour the UAE's remarkable achievements but also a celebration of its core values — unity, ambition, and resilience — that continue to inspire us. It is also a reflection of diversity that makes this nation extraordinary. Just as the UAE's founding fathers laid the foundation for an inclusive, forward-thinking nation, Malabar Gold & Diamonds embraces these values by fostering a diverse workforce and a culture of inclusivity. We take immense pride in being a global organisation that cherishes and celebrates plurality, echoing the ethos of the UAE. In line with the UAE's commitment to sustainable development, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is proud to operate as a responsible jeweller. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles have been at the heart of our operations since inception. From sourcing raw materials responsibly and sustainably to driving impactful community welfare initiatives, we remain steadfast in our mission to give back to society. Through collaborations with like-minded organizations, NGOs, and embassies, we strive to be a force for good both within the UAE and across all regions we serve.

As we celebrate this 53rd Eid Al Etihad, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to excellence and our shared vision for a brighter future. The UAE’s extraordinary journey inspires us to dream big, innovate boldly, and pursue greatness relentlessly. We are honoured to continue our partnership with this remarkable nation, working hand in hand to achieve new milestones and build a legacy of progress and prosperity.