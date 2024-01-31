A Gateway to a Quality Education

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM

The management and teachers at Garden City British School (GCBS) welcome students of all nationalities to join our friendly school community, and become part of our thriving educational family. For parents in search of the right school in Al Ain we are delighted to offer opportunities at GCBS for your children as we are currently accepting admission applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. Our school is proud of its academic programme as well as its sporting prowess. GCBS offers a variety of extra-curricular activities and facilities that fully support our belief in a holistic education. Our school is a popular choice for all nationalities, and our ultimate focus is on the well-being and development of all of our children.

GCBS has been rated good by ADEK and, with that in mind, the school focuses on a well-rounded education for all of its students and helps students individually develop their critical thinking skills allowing them to become capable of problem-solving in their everyday lives. Our teachers are highly qualified and embrace 21st-century skills in all of the lessons they teach at GCBS.

Our student body is diverse, and the school focuses wholeheartedly on volunteering and involvement in the local community as well as rejoicing in the personal fulfilment of our students. Our school believes that maintaining smaller class sizes allows our teachers to provide individual attention to all of the students in our care.