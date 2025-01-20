A Bold Vision for The Future of Tourism

Tourism in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, driven by strategic initiatives, significant investments, and the growing importance of non-oil sectors in the region’s economic diversification plans. With a clear focus on sustainability, luxury, and cultural tourism, the GCC nations — comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — are setting their sights on becoming major global tourism hubs. This ambitious shift is in direct alignment with each country’s broader visions for 2030, a time when many of these nations expect to receive millions of visitors annually.

In 2024, the projected revenue for the GCC’s travel market is estimated to be $8.08 billion, a figure expected to grow consistently at an annual rate of 3.44% through 2029, according to Statista. This article delves into the key strategies and investments driving tourism growth in the region, focusing on mega-projects, coastal developments, the unified GCC visa, and country-specific goals.

Visions and Strategies: Planning for a Diverse Future

Each GCC country has crafted a specific strategy aimed at growing tourism as a pillar of its economy. These national visions and strategies not only drive sectorial investments but also help promote sustainable tourism and create world-class infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from its heavy reliance on oil revenues. One of the most significant components of Vision 2030 is the development of the tourism sector, with a goal of attracting 150 million annual visits by 2030 and creating 1.6 million jobs within the sector. Saudi Arabia is also keen on becoming a global destination for cultural, religious, and adventure tourism. Major projects like the NEOM development, a $1.5 trillion futuristic city powered by 100% renewable energy, and The Red Sea Project — a collection of luxury resorts and marine activities — are poised to reshape the region’s tourism landscape. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s relaxed visa policies have also paved the way for increased international tourism.

UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031: The UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031 is part of its broader “Projects of the 50” initiative, which focuses on diversifying the country’s economy. The strategy aims to increase the number of overnight visitors to 40 million by 2030, establishing the UAE as a key global tourism destination. Investments in new hotels, luxury resorts, and cultural landmarks like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as major tourism projects such as the World Islands and Dubai Expo 2020 (now Expo City Dubai), have created a distinctive tourism ecosystem blending heritage with modern luxury.

Qatar’s National Tourism Sector

Strategy 2030: Qatar has been making significant strides to position itself as a premier global destination. The Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 targets six million annual visitors and focuses on expanding cultural and sports tourism. Major urban projects such as Msheireb Downtown Doha and the Qatari coast’s waterfront developments, coupled with investments in luxury resorts and infrastructure, have given the country a solid foundation for its tourism ambitions. Qatar’s focus on hosting global events, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, has further amplified its tourism appeal.

Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026: In Bahrain, the Economic Recovery Plan, which includes the Tourism Strategy 2022-26, aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the GDP from 7% in 2021 to 11.4% by 2026. The country plans to attract 14.1 million visitors annually by 2026, focusing on cultural tourism, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. With its blend of modern shopping malls, historic forts, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Bahrain offers a diversified mix of attractions for tourists.

Oman’s National Tourism Strategy: Oman has long been known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. The National Tourism Strategy launched in 2016 seeks to increase international arrivals and elevate Oman as one of the most desirable destinations in the Gulf. The government aims to boost tourism’s contribution to GDP and expects 11.7 million overnight visitors by 2040. Oman’s pristine beaches, nature reserves, and ancient forts make it an attractive destination for eco-tourism and cultural tourism.

Kuwait’s Vision 2035: While Kuwait has traditionally been more focused on oil and finance, the country’s Vision 2035 recognises tourism as a key component of its economic diversification strategy. Although specific tourism projections remain somewhat limited, the Kuwaiti government is focusing on the development of leisure, entertainment, and sports facilities to attract both regional and international visitors. Major attractions include cultural landmarks such as the Kuwait Towers, museums, and shopping malls.

Unified Visa Enhancing Regional Connectivity

A key initiative set to further drive tourism growth in the GCC region is the introduction of the unified tourist visa. Approved by the tourism ministers of the GCC member states, this visa will allow tourists to visit all six countries with a single entry. Expected to be rolled out soon, the visa aims to streamline travel within the GCC and increase the region’s appeal to global tourists. By simplifying visa processes, the GCC expects to attract 129 million visitors by 2030, significantly contributing to regional tourism growth.

Airport Expansions Supporting Tourism Growth

The GCC countries are also making significant investments in airport infrastructure. Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s largest airport, while Saudi Arabia’s King Salman International Airport in Riyadh aims to become a global aviation hub. Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman are similarly expanding their airport capacities to accommodate the expected surge in tourism. A Region on the Rise The GCC region is set to become one of the world’s leading tourism destinations by 2030. With strategic investments in mega-projects, coastal developments, and streamlined visa processes, the region is transforming its tourism infrastructure and diversifying its offerings. Each GCC country is contributing its unique strengths—whether through cultural heritage, luxury tourism, or eco-tourism—to the collective growth of the region. As these projects continue to unfold, the GCC is poised to shape the future of global tourism in the decades to come. Mega-Projects and Coastal Developments Transforming the Tourism Landscape One of the driving forces behind the rapid expansion of tourism in the GCC region is the array of mega-projects and coastal developments that are either underway or in the planning stages. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, a $1.5 trillion futuristic city, is perhaps the most ambitious tourism-related project in the region. NEOM aims to be a global innovation hub and a major tourism destination, with developments like Trojena (a ski resort in the desert), Sindalah (a luxury island resort), and THE LINE, a 170-kilometre-long city. Additionally, The Red Sea Project, which spans 28,000 square kilometres, will feature 50 hotels, 1,000 residential properties, and numerous entertainment options once completed by 2030. UAE: In the UAE, several high-profile developments are reshaping the tourism industry. The Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi, valued at $3.3 billion, is one of the largest integrated developments in the region. Dubai’s Jebel Ali beach project, spanning 330 hectares, promises to become the emirate’s longest beach and a major tourism hub. Additionally, the World Islands, a collection of 300 man-made islands off the coast of Dubai, are being developed into a top-tier luxury tourism destination. Qatar: Qatar has launched multiple tourism projects to diversify its economy, including the Simaisma Project, which features luxury resorts, a theme park, and an 18-hole golf course. Similarly, the West Bay North Beach Project will transform Doha’s coastline into a luxury leisure and residential hub. Oman: Oman is investing heavily in coastal tourism, with more than 363 projects currently underway across its various governorates. A key focus of these projects is maintaining environmental sustainability while enhancing the country’s appeal as a high-end tourist destination. The Nasim Resort at Jabal Akhdar is just one example of a major resort development.

Kuwait: Kuwait’s $82.2 billion Silk City project is one of the country’s most ambitious developments, offering a mix of luxury accommodations, office spaces, and cultural and recreational facilities. This project, alongside other ongoing initiatives, signals Kuwait’s determination to expand its tourism offerings.