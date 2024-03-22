Yule wins Al Zorah Championship on Clutch Pro Tour

Al Zorah Clutch Pro Tour winner Jack Yule (right) with Robert Fiala from the Emirates Golf Federation. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 5:57 PM

Jack Yule (Eng) shot rounds of 66, 73 and 68 for a three round total of 207, nine under par, to win the £30,000 Al Zorah Championship on the Clutch Pro Tour at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

The 29 year-old champion wins a cheque for £5,000 and gains a spot in the $300,000 UAE Challenge on the Challenge Tour to be held at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th April, 2024.

Yule won by two shots from Jake Babnik (Slo) and Gary Stal (Fr) with a final round containing an impressive seven birdies and three bogeys.

Leading amateur was James Nash (Wales) on three under par in 12th place overall.

Yule said. ‘It is the first time I have been in the UAE - I absolutely love it. I holed a lot of yardage with my putter – but also had a few three putts – but in the end it tends to even itself out. This win here at Al Zorah and the Challenge Tour opportunity sets up my season nicely.’

As many as 140 players competed in the second and final leg of the UAE Clutch Pro Series, which was open to both men and women, amateurs and pros.

Dubai born Natalii Gupta won the female aggregate division for the two UAE 54-hole events. The 19 year-old amateur, plays off a +2 handicap and represents The Els Club, Dubai and gains four invites to Clutch Pro Tour events this 2024 season.

Robert Fiala of the EGF said: “‘It is great to have the Clutch Pro Tour here in the UAE for the first time. We are excited to see such events offering opportunities for both male and female golfers on our EGF calendar and we look forward to enhancing a close relationship for the good of UAE based players as well as international golfers.”

The UAE Clutch Pro Tour events are sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, supported by The R&A for the participating amateurs.