World's biggest equine stars to compete in Dubai World Cup

Romantic Warrior, ridden by James McDonald, celebrates winning the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup race on December 10, 2023. — AFP file

The world’s biggest equine stars including Romantic Warrior, Rebel’s Romance, Sierra Leone and Forever Young are among the nominations for the 29th Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, April 5.

The $12 million G1 Dubai World Cup (sponsored by Emirates Airline) headlines the nine-race card, with 173 horses nominated, including 20 Group or Grade 1 winners. Among them are the last two winners of the race, Laurel River and Ushba Tesoro, as well as the world’s highest-earning horse, Romantic Warrior, from Hong Kong.

A strong group of nominations from Japan includes Japanese Derby winner Danon Decile, as well as G2 UAE Derby winner and Kentucky Derby third Forever Young.

The United States is represented by an exciting group of nominations including Kentucky Derby and Oaks winners Mystik Dan and G1 Belmont Stakes runner-up Mindframe for Todd Pletcher, while Doug O’Neill has put forward G1 Pacific Classic winner Mixto.

Also nominated are the last two winners of the G1 Breeders’ Cup Classic, White Abarrio for Saffie Joseph Junior and Sierra Leone for Chad Brown.

In the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, worth $6 million, 109 horses have been nominated, 16 of whom have Group 1 wins. Contestants from Japan have a good record in this race and nominations from the country include G1 Shuka Sho winner Cervinia, as well as last year’s third Liberty Island. Top French trainer Francis Graffard has nominated his G1 King George winner Goliath as well as stablemate Calandagan, while defending champion Rebel’s Romance could line up for Godolphin.

The G1 Dubai Turf, sponsored by DP World, has drawn an impressive 167 nominations. Notable Group 1 contenders include Japan's Brede Weg and Soul Rush. Last year's winner, Facteur Cheval, is back in contention, along with Danon Beluga, who finished third in 2024.

There are two sprints on the card, including the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, sponsored by Nakheel, over 1,200 metres on dirt. Defending champion Tuz heads the nominations and could face fellow top level scorers including Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Straight No Chaser and Bob Baffert’s Speed Boat Beach.

The G1 Al Quoz Sprint, on turf over 1,200 metres, has attracted stars such as defending champion California Spangle, as well as Hong Kong compatriots Howdeepisyourlove and Invincible Sage. There are three Group 2s on the card, the UAE Derby, Godolphin Mile and Dubai Gold Cup, while the day’s traditional curtain raiser is the G1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians. “We have received some outstanding nominations for the 29th Dubai World Cup meeting from all corners of the globe,” said Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club. “This is a testament both to the outstanding facilities for horses at Meydan Racecourse and the strength of the Dubai World Cup meeting, one of the best days of racing on the global calendar.” Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club, added: “We are extremely proud of the Dubai World Cup meeting and how it has grown, in less than 30 years, to become one of the biggest global racing events on the planet. “This year’s nominations include some of the best horses in the world and we thank trainers and owners for their support. The Dubai World Cup meeting is set to be one of the most spectacular days of racing staged anywhere in the world in 2025.” Commenting on the strength of the nominations, Erwan Charpy, Head of Department, Racing Operations and International Relations for Dubai Racing Club, said: “The quality of this year’s nominations is among the best we have had in 29 years of hosting the Dubai World Cup.

“Romantic Warrior, Laurel River, Sierra Leone, and Goliath ranked among the world’s top ten horses in 2024, making their participation in the meeting a true delight for race fans. We are also thrilled by the global representation, with nominations from 20 different countries.”