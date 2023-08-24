World No. 1 Carlsen beats Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa in tie-breaks, wins title

The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.
The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the rapid chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tie-breaker is played in a rapid chess quicker-time control format.
Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big-match experience when it mattered the most.
Earlier on Wednesday, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew both their games of classical chess.
Praggnanandhaa had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup but he will draw hope from the fact that he has qualfied for the FIDE Candidates tournament.
The 2024 Candidates Tournament will be an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from April 2 to 25, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. The winner of the tournament will become the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match.
Praggnanandhaa had an excellent tournament where he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a tie-breaker while reaching the final defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.
ALSO READ:
The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
Lana Alharbi is a 21-year-old Person of Determination who has found a career, love and joy in the emirate
The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa
The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi
The event had a classic Dubai vibe and a cultural and emotional unity that brought people from all walks of life together
The 36-hole tournament is the fourth round of the EGF’s Men’s Order of Merit 2023-2024
The sports legend said officials asked for samples 90 minutes before his straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie
Baseball United’s new franchise league came to life at the made-over Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an exhibition game between Baseball United West All-Stars and the East All-Stars