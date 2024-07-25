India's Olympic, world champion on preparing for Paris, facing biggest rivals

India's Neeraj Chopra in action at the Asian Games last year. — Reuters

How difficult is it to remain refreshingly humble when you smile at people from giant billboards across a country of 1.4 billion souls?

If you are Neeraj Chopra, it’s pretty easy. India’s only track and field athlete to have won an Olympic gold, Chopra says it’s his modest upbringing in Khandra, a small village in the northern Indian state of Haryana, that has helped him remain deeply rooted in his culture.

The 26-year-old javelin thrower, who worked on the paddy fields before a coach spotted his athletic talent, now has a chance to become only the fifth man in history to defend Olympic title at the Paris Games.

During an interview with Khaleej Times, Chopra, who also won the World Championship gold last year, revealed his admiration for Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist who will be one of his strongest rivals in Paris.

You have earned new recognition for India which had no history of producing Olympic and world champions in track and field events. How does it feel to be inspiring so many young kids and giving hope that even a cricket-obsessed country like India can produce world-class athletes regularly?

Yes, I can say this now because I am an Indian and I became an Olympic and world champion. So if I can do this, a lot more young athletes in India can also do this. I think I have proved now that Indians can achieve anything in sports. If I had said this earlier, people would have laughed at me, but now that I am an Olympic and world champion, I say this with confidence that we can produce more athletes that can win gold medals in the big events. All you need is the confidence and the desire to work hard. If you can do that, you have every chance of competing against the world’s best athletes.

This will be your second Olympics after you made history in Tokyo. You must have prepared very well for Paris…

Yes, everything has gone well in the build-up to the Olympics. I also took part in the Finland event and I was happy with my performance (gold medal). It was a very good preparation for me ahead of the Olympics.

What sort of confidence does it give you while going into the Paris Games as the reigning Olympic and world champion?

Of course, it gives you a lot of confidence. But more importantly, there is a lot more responsibility on my shoulders now. Since I have won the gold medal, now it’s my responsibility to defend it for my country in Paris. It’s a great feeling to be in this position. In terms of confidence, of course, since you have won it, you feel like why you can’t do this again. So I have tried everything in training and worked very hard to achieve it. The only worry during the preparations was injury. Luckily there were no injury issues.

Since you spoke about trying to make more history by defending your gold medal in Tokyo, we were looking at the records and only four javelin throwers managed to defend the Olympic gold in the past. So you have a chance to become only the fifth athlete in history to defend the Olympic men’s javelin gold…

Obviously, if I win, that would be amazing. As I said, I have been working very hard to achieve something like this. But I don’t want to comment about the chance of emulating those great athletes. All I can say I have been working hard to win the gold medal again for my country.

You will face stiff competition in Paris. Your rivals would be gunning for glory. Who do you think are your strongest competitors in Paris?

Looking at the records in the warm-up events, it’s difficult to predict who is going to be the toughest rival because athletes don’t give their 100 per cent effort in these warm-up events. They are always trying to save their best for the big event. But I know Jakub (Vadlejch) and (Julian) Weber are throwing very well. I think they are very well prepared. I have to see the rhythm and form of Arshad Nadeem and Oliver Helander. All of them are top athletes. So it will all depend on who finds the top form on the day that matters. Keshorn Walcott, the (2012) London Olympic champion, is also making a comeback. So it’s a very strong field. As I said, it will depend on who finds the best rhythm on the day.

We have seen you at the Olympics and the World Championships. Your body language is always so positive, you look so confident waiting for your turn and then as you run and throw, you look in complete command. For an Indian athlete, it’s amazing to see that level of confidence on the big stage against the world’s best. Were you always this confident right from your childhood days when you were competing at the junior level in India?

When I was small, I was not doing sports. But yes, I always have that confident mindset in everything I did even as a small boy. If I had started a task, I would not leave it without completing it well. As you know, I come from a farmer’s family in a small village in India. I had to feed the buffaloes at the farm, and we had a lot of buffaloes. I would never ever stop until I fed the last buffalo. This may look like a very small thing for you now, but when I was small, this was a very big task for me and I was very focused on doing a good job. And I used to go to the paddy field and pick the crops. We had a bunch of young boys in the field and all of them were competing who could finish the job first. So all those small things probably helped me build a competitive mindset from a very young age. I always believe that whatever you do in life, you have to give your everything in it. So all those things I think helped me build that competitive streak when I became a sportsman.

