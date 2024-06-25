'Winning again feels special' says Hatton after seizing maiden LIV Golf title in Nashville

Team Legion XIII with Tyrrell Hatton, individual champion of LIV Gol Nashville. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:44 PM

England’s Tyrrell Hatton ended a three-and-a-half-year wait to win the Individual title at LIV Golf Nashville to help his Legion XIII team of Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent to honours in the Team event.

It was in January 2021 that Hatton won his last tournament – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Hatton romped to victory shooting a final-round 65 for a six-shot win over Majesticks GC’s Sam Horsfield and a total of 19 under par.

“Having not won for 3 ½ years, you wonder if you’d be able to do it again in some way,” said Hatton, who was never seriously threatened in the final round. “It’s a pretty special feeling to win again.”

Legion XIII’s Captain Jon Rahm, who finished in a four-way tie for third, commented, “For all those out there who don’t know how good Tyrrell Hatton is, this is sure proof. I think today just shows how good he can be. Obviously, it’s never easy to win, and to win by six in three rounds is quite impressive.”

The team battle was a bit more competitive, even though Legion XIII broke out to a 10-stroke advantage in the early stages.

At one point, their lead was whittled to inside four strokes, which with all scores counting, can disappear fast. But with all four Legion players shooting under par, they never really opened the door for any chasers.

The closest competition was for the other two podium spots, with Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC taking second while Torque edged out Majesticks GC for third.

Dubai-based players Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) and Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) finished on six under par in tied 18th and four under par in tied 22nd respectively.

Crushers GC continues to lead the season-long Team Standings, with Meronk in 15th and Lahiri 27th in the Individual Standings.

The next LIV Golf event is in Andalucia, Spain July 12th – 14th which will be hosted at Real Club Valderrama.

Results

(7,297 Yards, Par 71)

Individual Event

Hatton (Legion XIII) 65. 64. 65. 194.

Horsfield (Majesticks GC) 67. 68. 65. 200.

Niemann (Torque GC) 70. 69. 62. 201.

Westwood (Majesticks GC) 69. 66. 66. 201.