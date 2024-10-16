Windies dreaming of T20 glory; Australia remain hot favourites

West Indies' Aaliyah Alleyne and Chinelle Henry celebrate after winning their match against England in the Women's Cricket T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.— Reuters

The West Indies have proven their doubters wrong by reaching Friday's Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, but have their sights set on repeating their 2016 triumph.

The Caribbean side have been knocked out in the group stage in the past two editions and they may have feared a repeat after losing their opener in the UAE to South Africa by 10 wickets.

But a magnificent victory against England, their first over the world's second-ranked team since 2018, has left them one win from the final, with only an unfancied New Zealand standing in their way.

"I think a lot of people wrote us off coming into this tournament," captain Hayley Matthews said.

"The way we've been able to go about our cricket, especially after the start we had against South Africa, we've just bounced back against Scotland, against Bangladesh.

"We haven't beat England in about six years. As far as I can remember, the last time we beat them was back in 2018, but everyone still came here with a belief and a fight and it just shows what we can do as a West Indian team."

For many years the West Indies have relied heavily on Matthews, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin.

The return of Dottin from international retirement for this tournament has been key to their success, but other players have also stepped up.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher took 3-21 against England, while opening batter Qiana Joseph clubbed a crucial 52.

The Windies have struck more sixes than any other country in the event so far, and Joseph and Matthews plundered a tournament-high 67 from the England bowlers in the powerplay.

Their ultimately comfortable chase ensured they finished top of Group B, avoiding a last-four meeting with red-hot favourites Australia. New Zealand themselves have exceeded expectations by making the semis, largely courtesy of a victory over India, who were tipped to be title contenders. Australia, bidding for a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup title, have cruised into the knock-out phase, taking their winning streak in the tournament to 15 matches along the way. The six-time champions face South Africa in Dubai on Thursday in a repeat of the 2023 final. They have been hit by injuries, though, with bowler Tayla Vlaeminck leaving the squad after suffering a shoulder injury. Australia's main worry is the fitness of captain and opener Alyssa Healy, who missed the crucial group win over India earlier this week with a foot injury and whose participation in the knockouts remains in doubt. "We've been really trying to get around each other as a group, whether it be the injured girls, the girls playing slightly different roles, and just really sticking together as a group and focusing on the job at hand," said stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath.

South Africa are playing in the semi-finals for a third successive T20 World Cup and will be confident of pushing Australia after a narrow defeat on home soil in the final last year.