Where to watch Ngannou vs. Ferreira: All you need to know about PFL Super Fight in Saudi Arabia

2024 PFL Superfight Faceoff’s between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

This weekend, MMA fans are in for an epic showdown as Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou makes his highly anticipated return to the sport in a 'Battle of the Giants' against 6'8" Brazilian powerhouse Renan 'Problema' Ferreira.

The highly anticipated bout headlines the PFL Super Fights event on Saturday, October 19, at the state-of-the-art Mayadeen Venues in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, which promises to be a spectacular display of skill and power, including where to watch it and what to expect.

Main event: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

The return of Ngannou (17-3) to the MMA world has been eagerly awaited. After a run in the boxing ring, including bouts with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou is ready to reclaim his dominance in the cage. Known for his devastating knockout power, Ngannou remains one of the most feared fighters in combat sports.

PFL Superfight face-off at the Mayadeen Theatre in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

His opponent, Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC), PFL’s 2023 Heavyweight Champion, has earned the nickname 'Problema' for his massive frame and dangerous striking ability. Ferreira has finished four of his last opponents in brutal fashion and is riding high after a 21-second KO over Ryan Bader earlier this year. At 6'8", Ferreira's size and athleticism could present a unique challenge for Ngannou in his return.

Co-main event: Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

The night will also feature another exciting world title fight between two of the top women’s fighters in MMA history. Cris Cyborg (27-2, 1 NC), considered the greatest women’s fighter in MMA, will defend her legacy against two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4).

Both fighters have a history of dominance in their divisions, and the matchup promises to be a thrilling battle for supremacy in the featherweight division.

PFL Superfight face-off between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pecheco

Weigh-ins

PFL conducted its official weigh-ins on Friday morning at the promotion’s host hotel in Riyadh and several fighters stepped onto the scales with impressive results. Ngannou weighed in at 256.8 lbs, while Ferreira came in at 261.5 lbs.

Cyborg weighed in at 144.5 lbs, while her opponent, Pacheco, came in slightly lighter at 144.1 lbs, setting the stage for their highly anticipated featherweight showdown. In the middleweight division, Johnny Eblen weighed 184.7 lbs, just under Fabian Edwards, who tipped the scales at 184.9 lbs.

Husein Kadimagomaev registered at 146.0 lbs against Zafar Mohsen, who weighed 145.8 lbs, marking another closely matched bout.

Both A.J. McKee and Paul Hughes displayed remarkable precision by weighing in at the same weight of 155.8 lbs, ensuring an even contest in the lightweight division.

Event details

Date: Saturday, October 19

Time: The pre-fight show kicks off at 8:30pm (UAE time) and the main card is set to begin at midnight.

Venue: Mayadeen, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Where to watch

The PFL Super Fights will be available to watch live on ESPN+ PPV in the US and DAZN worldwide. Fans can tune in to witness Ngannou's return to MMA and the thrilling co-main event between Cyborg and Pacheco.

Full fight card

Heavyweight Super Fights title: Francis Ngannou (17-3) vs. Renan Ferreira (13-3)

Featherweight Super Fights women's title: Cris Cyborg (27-2) vs. Larissa Pacheco (23-4)

Middleweight Bellator title: Johnny Eblen (15-0) vs. Fabian Edwards (13-3)

Featherweight: Hussein Kadimagomaev (11-1) vs. Zafer Mohsen (13-4)

Lightweight: AJ McKee (22-1) vs. Paul Hughes (12-1)

Bantamweight: Raufon Stots (20-2) vs. Marcos Breno (15-3)

Lightweight: Dedrek Sanders (9-4) vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov (15-4)

Featherweight: Ibragim Ibragimov (7-0) vs. Nacho Campos (5-0)

Featherweight: Tariq Ismail (8-1) vs. Taha Bendaoud (3-0)

Official weights from the weigh-ins

Francis Ngannou: 256.8 lbs

Renan Ferreira: 261.5 lbs

Cris Cyborg: 144.5 lbs Larissa Pacheco: 144.1 lbs Johnny Eblen: 184.7 lbs Fabian Edwards: 184.9 lbs Husein Kadimagomaev: 146.0 lbs Zafar Mohsen: 145.8 lbs A.J. McKee: 155.8 lbs Paul Hughes: 155.8 lbs Raufeon Stots: 135.8 lbs Marcos Breno: 136.0 lbs Makkasharip Zaynukov: 155.6 lbs Dedrek Sanders:154.9 lbs Ibragim Ibragimov: 145.5 lbs Nacho Campos: 145.9 lbs Tariq Ismail:145.1 lbs Taha Bendaoud: 145.5 lbs This night promises to be full of intense, high-stakes action. So, make sure to tune in for one of the biggest nights in MMA this year!