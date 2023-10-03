Where are you heading: What’s happening in UAE Golf this week

The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
By Nick Tarratt, KT Guest Golf Writer
On the local club front the golf season is very much alive and kicking with the cooler weather, arguably, nearly upon us.
Included in the golf events this week, are the return of The Senior Champions Tour, which has its season opener at The Els Club, Dubai on Wednesday, October 4. This Tour is for both men and ladies 50 years and over who have an official golf handicap.
Dubai Hills Golf Club hosts the fifth qualifying round of the UAE International Pairs Race to Obidos to be held on Saturday, October 7. This event is open to members of Dubai Hills Golf Club as well as non-members. For further information visit www.uaeinternationalpairsgolf.com
UAE Golf Clubs and UAE based Golf Societies are invited to share their golfing calendars with Khaleej Times for future publication in this weekly column.
Please send event details to: Nicktarratt59@gmail.com
This Week’s UAE Golfing Calendar
TEC: The Senior Champions Tour.
EGC: Saturday 7th October – Mike Gerbich Cup, Majlis Course.
DHGC: Saturday 7th October - UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round.
EGC: Sunday 8th October – OMA Emirates ‘Medalford’ Championship, Majlis Course.
EGC: Tuesday 10th October – Ladies Monthly Medal, Majlis Course.
Glossary
DHGC, Dubai Hills Golf Club.
EGC, Emirates Golf Club.
TEC, The Els Club.
The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game