Mark O'Meara poses with the Dallah coffee pot after winning the Dubai Desert Classic in 2004. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 5:08 PM

In 2004, the golfing world was fixated on Tiger Woods, a phenomenon who had already secured his place in the sport as a living legend. At the peak of his powers, Woods was dominating every tournament he entered.

So when he came to Dubai, all eyes were on the American athlete as he strode like a colossus across the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course in a bid to win the €1.6 million HERO Dubai Desert Classic on his debut.

Woods' presence in Dubai created an electric atmosphere, and his ability to command the event with poise and precision added to the spectacle. Every shot he made showcased the power and precision that defined his greatness, leaving his fans in awe.

However, at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, it was Mark O'Meara — a seasoned veteran and Woods' close friend — who stole the spotlight with a victory that would become one of the most memorable moments in both his career and the tournament's history.

A 16-time PGA Tour champion and a stalwart of American golf, O'Meara had been a figure of consistency for over two decades. By the time 2004 rolled around, his best years were thought to be behind him although his place in the sport's history was secured with qina in two majors, the Masters and the Open Championship.

Yet, when he teed up at the Emirates Golf Club for the Desert Classic, few expected him to challenge for the title, let alone take down a field that included the indomitable Tiger.

Mark O'Meara receives his green jacket after winning his first major championship at Augusta National in 1998, from close friend Tiger Woods. - Photo Instagram

It was well-publicised that Woods and O'Meara shared a unique bond. They were more than just competitors - they were confidants, often seen practising together, with Tiger frequently acknowledging O'Meara’s influence on his career.

As the tournament unfolded, Woods looked primed to live up to the hype. However, O'Meara, with his classic swing and unshakeable demeanour, hung around the top of the leaderboard demonstrating that he could still compete with the new order. As the final round approached, O'Meara found himself in contention, but it was still Woods who was hogging the headlines.

Then, the unexpected happened. On the final day, O'Meara played with the precision and calmness of a seasoned champion making key birdies on the back nine.

It wasn't until the 18th hole – the Majlis Course's signature par-5 - that the big shock was delivered. O'Meara, in vintage form, hit a stunning second shot onto the green, giving himself an eagle putt that would secure an emphatic one-shot victory over his Irish playing partner Paul McGinley.

With hundreds of fans lining the course and the world watching, O'Meara calmly sank the winning putt. His celebration was restrained but full of emotion - he had defied the odds and stunned the world.

O'Meara finished with a 17-under-par total of 271, for his first victory since The Open in 1998.

World number three Ernie Els closed with a 65 to finish tied for third with Englishman David Howell, four shots behind O'Meara. Tiger Woods tied with two others at five shots back.

Reflecting on that win years later, O'Meara would describe it as one of the greatest moments of his career, not only for the victory itself but for what it represented—a triumph of resilience. He had proved that even at the age of 41 he could still perform at the highest level.

It was a powerful reminder that champions should never be counted out, and that in golf, as in life, anything is possible.

As O'Meara recently announced his retirement, memories like winning the HERO Dubai Desert Classic in 2004 cemented his legacy as one of the game's greats. The image of him holding the famed Dallah trophy, with the Dubai skyline behind him and his close friend Tiger cheering nearby, has remained one of the Classic’s most iconic moments.

In his post-event press conference, O’Meara paid tribute to Tiger, saying: “This is just a big day for me. It's a special moment for me. So I'm very thankful, I feel very privileged.